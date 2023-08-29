PM Update: Some raindrops into early Wednesday, then drier and more pleasant

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Clouds kept temperatures somewhat subdued today, with highs settling near 80 or into the low 80s locally. Any rain has tended to be of little consequence so far. In a humid air mass, there could still be some heavier downpours before a front passes the area Wednesday. Once we get behind the front, we’re looking at a couple of nicer days, as it appears now.

Through tonight: A few showers will continue to dot the area into the evening and through the night. They could be briefly moderate or heavy but won’t last too long in most spots. Lows will end up mainly in the 70-to-75 range.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A front passing during the morning should clear us out after a risk for a couple of additional morning downpours. As humidity falls off, highs will end up reaching the mid-80s.

Sunset watch: This sunset alert is not necessarily for tonight, but perhaps Wednesday night and then lingering a bit. As Hurricane Idalia’s remnants pass to our south, high clouds fanning out around it should advance into the region. Those kinds of clouds are well known to put on quite a show at sunset and sunrise. Worth keeping in mind.

