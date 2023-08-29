D.C.-area forecast: Clouds, showers and storms before clearing later tomorrow

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Another August day with no 90s heat, but humidity and chance of showers repeat. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. Highs: 81 to 86.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. Lows: 68 to 73.

Tomorrow: Morning rain chance, p.m. clearing. Highs: 82 to 87. Forecast in detail We’re almost there. The promised land of cooler weather and low humidity is about 36 hours away. We still have to fight through showers, storms and moderate mugginess through the first half of tomorrow, but skies are expected to finally start clearing in earnest tomorrow afternoon as humidity lessens. Thursday and Friday look amazing. While humidity and heat edge higher over the long weekend, it is just low 90s at most by Monday with sunny skies and no rain expected.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the western part of the region during the afternoon. Highs reach the low-to-mid 80s with moderate humidity (dew points near 70). Mostly light winds blow from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies are cloudy with showers and storms scattered throughout the region at times. Lows are near 70 as light winds blow from the southeast and south. Confidence: Medium

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll have morning clouds and shower-storm chances before afternoon clearing and falling humidity levels. Highs head for the mid-80s, but dew points trend lower during the afternoon as breezes blow from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear, cooler and fairly comfortable with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday favors mostly sunny skies with very low humidity as highs only manage the upper 70s to around 80. This could be a perfect day, but we might see some gusty breezes at times as Idalia passes well to our south. Thursday night should experience mostly clear skies with cool lows from the middle 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is another fantastic day with sunny skies, low humidity, and light breezes as highs reach the low 80s. Mostly clear again Friday night with lows from the middle 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Our holiday weekend is forecast to feature sunny skies with slowly increasing temperatures. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s on Saturday lift to the upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday and then the lower 90s on Labor Day. Humidity is very comfortable on Saturday, but gradually increases a notch each day on Sunday and Monday. Mostly clear skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday nights with lows in the 60s Saturday night but lifting closer to the upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday night. Confidence: Medium