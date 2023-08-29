Idalia live updates Storm strengthens into hurricane, expected to rapidly intensify before hitting Florida

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane overnight and is forecast to intensify even more Tuesday before slamming Florida’s northern Gulf Coast area as a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning. Forecasters warned of a “life-threatening” storm surge, destructive winds, flooding rain and tornadoes.
Here’s what to know
- The storm surge — or rise in seawater above normally dry land at the coast — could reach 12 feet in the hardest-hit areas, inundating homes, businesses, marinas and roads. Evacuation orders were issued in 21 Florida counties Monday.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) emphasized that many of those living in the storm’s path will lose electricity for an extended period. The state positioned utility workers on Monday to respond.
- Tampa International Airport closed at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will remain so until it can “assess any damages later in the week.”
- Here’s what to know about how to prepare your family, home and pets ahead of a hurricane.
