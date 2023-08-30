D.C.-area forecast: Brighter and less humid by this afternoon, then delightful Thursday

Today (Wednesday): Any showers should depart early this morning, although mostly cloudy skies may linger a bit with some humidity as well. We should turn partly sunny by afternoon with decreasing humidity as highs warm into the mid-80s. Winds from the northwest around 10-15 mph bring in the drier air. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly cloudy as a steady breeze from the north, around 10 mph, continues to push drier air into the area. Lows dip to the upper 50s to mid-60s as dew points fall through the 50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): We could be a bit breezy as we may catch the outer fringe of winds from Idalia. Otherwise skies should be partly sunny with low humidity and delightful highs around 75 to 80. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Evening temperatures quickly cool into the 60s with a diminishing breeze. Overnight lows could drop to the mid-50s in our cooler suburbs to the upper 50s and low 60s near and inside the Beltway. Confidence: High
A look ahead
High pressure is poised to dominate Friday through Labor Day, providing mostly sunny skies and little to no chance of rain. Highs should reach the low to mid-80s Friday and Saturday with low humidity. Hotter and more humid Sunday and Monday with highs near 90 to the mid-90s. Highs could continue in the 90s through much of next week. Confidence: Medium-High