D.C.-area forecast: Brighter and less humid by this afternoon, then delightful Thursday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: A couple of points off for an early shower, clouds and humidity. The afternoon shines with brighter skies, drier air and a breeze. Express forecast Today: An early a.m. shower, partly sunny p.m. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Around 75-80. Forecast in detail After the chance of a shower early this morning, our weather takes a turn for the delightful. Humidity drops this afternoon and we may struggle to reach 80 tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. High pressure should keep us dry Friday through Labor Day, with comfortable 80s Friday and Saturday, then hotter and more humid as we head back to near and past 90 Sunday into next week.

Today (Wednesday): Any showers should depart early this morning, although mostly cloudy skies may linger a bit with some humidity as well. We should turn partly sunny by afternoon with decreasing humidity as highs warm into the mid-80s. Winds from the northwest around 10-15 mph bring in the drier air. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy as a steady breeze from the north, around 10 mph, continues to push drier air into the area. Lows dip to the upper 50s to mid-60s as dew points fall through the 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We could be a bit breezy as we may catch the outer fringe of winds from Idalia. Otherwise skies should be partly sunny with low humidity and delightful highs around 75 to 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Evening temperatures quickly cool into the 60s with a diminishing breeze. Overnight lows could drop to the mid-50s in our cooler suburbs to the upper 50s and low 60s near and inside the Beltway. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure is poised to dominate Friday through Labor Day, providing mostly sunny skies and little to no chance of rain. Highs should reach the low to mid-80s Friday and Saturday with low humidity. Hotter and more humid Sunday and Monday with highs near 90 to the mid-90s. Highs could continue in the 90s through much of next week. Confidence: Medium-High