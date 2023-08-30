PM Update: Idalia’s high clouds aside, it’ll be quite nice

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

We had a few raindrops around this morning, but northwest winds have been kicking the rain chance and associated humid air out of the region since then. Highs reached the mid- and upper 80s in many spots in part thanks to that gusty wind. It’s coming off the mountains and warming up a bit in the process as lower clouds have been replaced by higher clouds from Hurricane Idalia. While it’ll stay safely to our south, it might spit out a great sunset or sunrise in the process.

Through Tonight: High clouds from Idalia will be streaming through the area most of the night. Washington’s sadly early sunset will be at 7:42 p.m. Keep that in mind, as these tropical high clouds will tend to deliver some beauties once the sun dips below the horizon. Otherwise, it will be windows-open weather as humidity continues to slowly fall off. Lows will range across the 60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): A delightful sunrise may also grace us. It will be at 6:36 a.m., with the best views likely coming before that. It will be partly clear on the whole, but it could be cloudier in the early morning. Temperatures will be deep into the upper 70s or around 80 for highs. It will be breezy, with gusts out of the north around 25 mph. Humidity will dwindle further during the day, with dew points falling into the 40s many spots.

Sunset alert: SunsetWx is on board with something of a better than average one tonight, as shown below. You can keep track of both sunrise and sunset forecasts on that site.

