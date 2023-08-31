PM Update: Cool tonight ahead of a beautiful Friday

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Dew points — a measure of humidity — fell to the 40s today, which is a sure sign that fall is around the bend. That low humidity will help temperatures fall off from highs in the low 80s, and in some places as much as 30 degrees will be lost overnight. We’re also set up for another stunner to end the week tomorrow.

Through tonight: You’ll have to search to find any clouds. With a relatively dry air mass in place, temperatures should fall quickly with sunset and down to near 60 or the mid-50s for lows.

Tomorrow (Friday): Friday will be a beautiful start to September. Blue skies and low humidity should persist, as highs end up around 80 degrees. Winds are expected to be from the north and northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

More summer ahead: A heat wave to open September will roll from the central United States this weekend into the Northeast early in the week. The National Weather Service is already noting the potential for record highs in the area for at least Monday and Tuesday. The latter, when records are expected to be the most widespread, is shown below, with highs into the 90s forecast for well into New England.

