D.C.-area forecast: Delightful weather through Saturday, but then heat builds

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Remain at ease if you please, Idalia brings only clouds and a moderate breeze. Express forecast Today: Morning clouds, clearing afternoon, gusty breezes. Highs: 78-82

Tonight: Clear with diminishing winds. Lows: 54-60

Tomorrow: Sunny, dry, light winds. Highs: 79-83 Forecast in detail Clouds scuttle across the area this morning — offering the potential for a scenic sunrise — and then Idalia is out to sea. In the storm’s wake, we get plenty of sun through the holiday weekend. Temperatures are comfortably warm into Saturday before rising to near record levels on Labor Day.

Today (Thursday): Mid- and high-level clouds fly by for much of the morning but by afternoon clearing steadily edges in from the west as Idalia scoots out to sea. Breezes are not bad, gusting to about 25 mph from the north. Notably drier air comes in on those winds and highs only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear skies allow a nice view of the rising nearly full moon in the evening. North breezes diminish and, with low humidity, overnight lows fall to the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates and light north breezes persist. Humidity is still on the low side with temperatures topping out mainly in the lower 80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another clear night with calming winds is worth a walk. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Lots of sun and still relatively low humidity on Saturday with highs mainly in the lower 80s. Winds are minimal with overnight lows reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

Sunday moves back into the “heart of summer” territory. Under mainly sunny skies highs climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity is notably higher, but dew points are still only in the mid-60s, so not terrible. Overnight lows only fall to the mid-to-upper 60s under starry skies. Confidence: High

Labor Day is sizzling right along with the grill! Highs top out in the mid-90s for the unofficial end of summer. Humidity is moderate, easing the pain just a touch. Confidence: Medium-High