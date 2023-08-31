Rain drenches North Carolina as Idalia’s core exits coast and affected areas survey damage

After slamming into Florida’s Big Bend area as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday, Idalia was sweeping up the southeast coast of North Carolina on Thursday morning as a strong tropical storm. Tied for the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the Big Bend, the storm produced a devastating storm surge and destructive winds in the region before barreling across southeast Georgia and South Carolina with flooding rains and more surge-related flooding at the coast.
Some areas of Florida were battered. Officials said the town of Perry, Fla., was among the hardest hit — the storm hurled trees into homes and businesses, roofs had collapsed and crumbled, and the lights were off for many. The storm cut power to swaths in the Southeast, with more than 140,000 without power in Florida as of early Thursday morning.
Idalia currently has maximum winds of 60 mph, and is forecast to continue withdrawing from the coast of the Carolinas during the afternoon. That will offer a welcome respite from tropical cyclones in the United States heading into the weekend.
Idalia damage and impacts
- Idalia produced devastating storm surge flooding along Florida’s west coast. Even though the storm made landfall around low tide Wednesday, an 8-foot surge in Cedar Key produced its highest water level on record. Tampa and St. Petersburg also had near-record water levels because of a 5-foot surge.
- There was extensive damage in Florida towns, including Perry, Steinhatchee and Cedar Key. In Perry, with a population of 7,000, winds launched trees into homes, downed power lines, crushed cars and ruptured water pipes. Many there did not evacuate and were sorting through the debris after the storm had passed on Wednesday.
- Historically high water levels hit Charleston and Myrtle Beach Wednesday night. A surge of 2 to 3 feet around high tide raised water levels to their fifth- and sixth-highest marks on record, and caused major flooding.
- Wind gusts over 80 mph caused severe damage in Perry, Fla., about 50 miles to the southeast of Tallahassee.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said midday Wednesday there had not yet been any confirmed deaths due to the storm, though state highway patrol investigators reported at least a pair of fatal crashes that occurred early that morning in stormy conditions.
Key updates
- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was set to travel to Florida and join DeSantis on Thursday in surveying the damage.
- DeSantis said Wednesday there had not been immediate indicators of mass deaths from the storm. He recalled the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ian last year, as officials in the state’s Lee County received frantic 911 calls from people drowning in their homes. “We have not seen that in the same way on this storm,” he said.
What comes next for Idalia
- Idalia now: Idalia was centered about 65 miles southeast of Wilmington, N.C., at 8 a.m. Thursday. Maximum winds were listed at 60 mph, but the majority of gusts reaching the shore were significantly less. The storm was moving east-northeast at 20 mph, paralleling the coastline while making some offshore progress as it pulled away into the northwest Atlantic. That means impacts on land will gradually wane through evening, ending southwest to northeast.
- Surge predictions: Storm surge is defined as the height of ocean waters above ordinarily-dry ground. It occurs where strong winds push water against the coastline, causing it to spill onto land. The surge Thursday morning was mainly north of the storm’s center, or north of Wilmington, since it requires onshore winds (and hurricanes/tropical storms spin counterclockwise). A surge of 2 to 4 feet is possible between Beaufort Inlet, N.C., and Ocracoke Inlet, as well as on the Pamlico and Pungo Rivers. Okracoke Inlet to Duck, N.C., could see a 1 to 3 foot surge.
- Surge so far: In Beaufort, N.C., overnight tides ran up to 1.5 feet above normal, and 2.1 feet above normal in Wilmington. (Wilmington was then facing an antisurge of several inches, or water levels below predictions, on Thursday morning as the storm pulled away and winds blew water away from the coast.) In Duck, N.C., the worst surge, about 2 feet, was occurring Thursday morning, and at Hatteras was running about a foot high.
- Rainfall: Heavy rain and flooding were occurring across eastern North Carolina to start the day on Thursday. Most places in those zones already received 4 to 8 inches of rain, and another 2 to 4 inches are likely in coastal North Carolina. Flash flood warnings blanketed those regions. The National Weather Service in Morehead City, N.C., warned of “life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.”
- Winds: Strong winds were present in northeastern South Carolina, and were expected to spread into coastal North Carolina during the morning hours. Across the Carolinas, tropical storm-force winds, defined as sustained winds at or above 39 mph, were largely relegated to within a county or two of the coast. Late Wednesday and Wednesday night, gusts reached 64 mph in Charleston and 52 mph in Savannah.
- Tornadoes: At least three tornadoes touched down over the past 24 hours — one in Highlands County, Fla., and two others in Berkeley and Horry counties, S.C. One of the quick-hitting tropical twisters in Goose Creek, S.C. flipped a car at the intersection of Camelot Drive and South Goose Greek Boulevard; it was captured on a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. The risk of tornadoes with Idalia has concluded; the spiral rain bands buffeting the coast no longer appear potentially tornadic. The influence of Idalia’s wind shear, or changing winds with height, has finally diminished as the system exits out to sea.
More from our reporters
- As the storm rapidly approached Florida’s Big Bend region early Wednesday morning, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to ground its last remaining “hurricane hunter” plane due to a generator failure.
- Idalia followed in the footsteps of hurricanes Michael, Laura, Ida and Ian, all of which saw huge leaps in intensity leading up to landfall over warmer-than-normal gulf waters
- As the storm moved on from Florida, residents and officials in some of the state’s communities were hopeful on Wednesday that they had avoided the worst-case scenarios, releasing a cautious exhale nearly one year after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage and claimed roughly 150 lives.
More on Hurricane Idalia
