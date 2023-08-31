Idalia’s high clouds delivered an amazing sunset in the D.C. area

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

If you have to tangle with a tropical storm, the place to be is underneath the high clouds on its periphery as the sun is setting (or rising). Far removed from raging winds and pounding rain, the cloud canopy about 20,000 feet high produces magnificent color and texture as sunlight passes through it.

The Washington region was fortunate to be in this position Wednesday evening and was treated to beautiful skies at the same time Tropical Storm Idalia was lashing southeastern Georgia, South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina with windswept downpours.

The clouds behind the display are known as fanning cirrus, linked to the outflow or exhaust of the storm. Some cirrostratus and perhaps altocumulus were also part of the mix, providing texture while prolonging the sunset because of the various cloud layers lighting up at different times.

A great time lapse from dcskycam revealed the transformation of the sky during the course of the sunset. At the outset, it seemed like it might not be something special, but then an orange glow quickly appeared and expanded as illuminated clouds rolled across the sky and the sun dipped further beneath the horizon. The show concluded as the horizon light faded from red to black.

Because the clouds associated with the outflow from Idalia were very high up, the best colors emerged after the sun sank below the horizon owing to the curvature of the Earth.

Advertisement

Although some clouds from Idalia remained over the D.C. area Thursday morning at sunrise, there was no repeat performance. Whereas the storm was centered southwest of the area Wednesday, it had progressed to the southeast by Thursday morning. The result was more clouds to our east, which impeded sunlight. As a result, the sunrise was more gray than colorful.

Whenever a tropical system is on the map and its high clouds are streaming in this direction, it’s worth keeping an eye on the sky. The D.C. area enjoyed similarly awesome sunsets when Hurricanes Ian, Hermine, Isabel and others passed to our south.

Dozens of people shared with us their sunset views on X, previously known as Twitter, several of which we share below. Also check out our Facebook feed for more terrific views.

One of the year’s best DC #sunsets! What a beautiful place to live. @CapitalWeather pic.twitter.com/mFUkk4x0ux — Chris Carroll (@ChrisCarrollDC) August 30, 2023

Tonight’s sunset just keeps getting better and the last #rockthedock concert @TheWharfDC with the amazing JoGoBand to make it even better. #sunsettwitter pic.twitter.com/ebBYfpGp5H — Gretta Blatner (@BlatnerGretta) August 31, 2023

Talk about putting on a show. Hard to beat this sunset ⁦@capitalweather⁩ pic.twitter.com/c3mAP2zO0p — Danny Gustafson (@DannyGus) August 30, 2023