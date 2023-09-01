Brilliant Venus and harvest moon light up a delightful September sky

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Night owls should look for bright Jupiter near the waning moon on the late evenings of Sept. 3 and 4. Early risers can catch the moon and Venus in the morning twilight of Sept. 11 and 12.

By mid-month, the moon returns to the evening sky, with the full moon falling on Sept. 29 at 5:57 a.m. Eastern time.

September’s full moon is almost universally known to Northern Hemisphere dwellers as the “harvest moon” for an astronomical phenomenon that occurs only in the autumn.

As the moon moves across the sky, it advances about 13 degrees along its orbital path from night to night. If you watch its progress from new to full phase, you will see that it passes its lowest point above the southern horizon at its first quarter phase, then begins to climb northward as it waxes to full. Before the invention of artificial lighting, the bright rising moon added a bit of extra light after twilight, giving farmers some extra time to bring in their crops, hence the harvest moon.

In D.C., the moon will rise about 30 minutes later on successive nights around the time of the harvest moon. The effect is accentuated as you move north. In Britain, the difference between successive moonrises is just 10 minutes, while in Stockholm the difference is two minutes. Above the Arctic Circle, the moon rises earlier on successive nights.

The equinox

The autumnal equinox — the moment when the center of the Sun crosses the celestial equator and moves into the sky’s Southern Hemisphere — takes place Sept. 23 at 2:50 a.m. Eastern time.

The term “equinox” translates from Latin to “equal night,” indicating that the day is evenly split into 12 hours of daylight and night. However, a quick glance at an almanac will show that the exact 12-hour split between sunrise and sunset doesn’t occur until Sept. 26.

Enjoy these few minutes of extra daylight while you can. We won’t see days longer than the nights until a few days before the vernal equinox next year.

Star-hop along the Milky Way

This is one of my favorite times of the year to enjoy the spectacle of our home galaxy. We see it as a luminous band of light that splits the sky in the early evening hours after twilight ends. In Greco-Roman lore, it represented divine milk spilled from the breast of the goddess Hera while nursing the infant Hercules.

Sadly, light pollution has made it impossible for some 80 percent of Americans to see the Milky Way. Your best bet for viewing its splendor is to head to the dark of the mountains or seashore.

If you have a pair of binoculars, bring them. The Milky Way will reveal clouds of countless stars interspersed with glowing knots that represent star clusters and luminous gas clouds called nebulae. And, while a telescope isn’t necessary, if you have one, it will bring out more details in these clusters and nebulae. Either way, you can spend hours lost in the galactic boondocks.

Also during evening hours this month, three bright stars form an asterism known as the summer triangle. They’ll be overhead at 10 p.m. Eastern time as September begins.

The brightest is Vega, the southernmost is Altair and the northern apex is Deneb. Each star leads its own constellation. The easiest to recognize is Cygnus the Swan. Deneb marks the Swan’s tail, and its neck stretches into the middle of the triangle, terminating in the beautiful double star Albireo. With only a bit of imagination, you can form a pretty reasonable stick-figure of the Swan flying with outstretched wings.

As the night advances, follow the Milky Way northward from Deneb to a small group of stars that resemble the letter W. This fine grouping represents Cassiopeia, the mythical “Queen of Ethiopia.” This is another splendid region to explore with binoculars or a small telescope. We’ll talk more about Cassiopeia next month.

Saturn and Jupiter brighten the night; Venus vaults into pre-dawn sky

As quickly as Venus dropped out of the evening sky in August, the dazzling planet makes a rapid return to visibility in the morning sky in September. Early in the month, Venus should be easy to spot in the brightening twilight an hour before sunrise. By mid-month you should see its bright light in a dark sky. Venus will dominate the pre-dawn hours through the end of the year.

Saturn holds the overnight planetary spotlight for most of the month. The ringed planet may be found in the southeastern sky about an hour after sunset. It lies among the faint stars of Aquarius and is the brightest object in that part of the sky until about 9 p.m., when a lonely star rises south of the planet. This is Fomalhaut, which has the distinction of being the first star to have a planet-forming disc directly imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Jupiter greets late evening sky-watchers early in the month, rising at about 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 1. By the end of the month, the giant planet will rise at about 8:30 p.m. Jupiter is very bright, and you should have no trouble spotting it as it climbs into the eastern sky.

Both Jupiter and Saturn will be fine telescopic targets through the end of the year.

D.C.-area sky-watching gatherings

Want to look through a telescope this month? Here are some suggestions: