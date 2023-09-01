PM Update: A great evening and cool overnight ahead of a pleasant Saturday

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s 10 of 10 on the daily digit felt quite appropriate. It was classic September with pleasant temperatures, blue skies and loads of sun. Sadly, it won’t last long as an area of high pressure is set to deliver us a hot stretch for any time of year, let alone September. But it should still be quite nice through Saturday.

Through Tonight: Plan on a superb evening and night. Mostly or fully clear skies will offer nice views of a waning, but still quite large, moon. It will be on the cool side, with lows mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds should be light after dark.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds should be few and far between throughout the day. Temperatures will start an upward climb as highs reach for the mid-80s. Winds blowing from the south will add some humidity.

Sunday: It should be another very sunny day, but stifling heat will make a rude return, with highs in the low and mid-90s a good bet. Humidity should be moderate but enough to feel unpleasant with the heat. Winds are expected to be out of the south around five to 10 mph.

Heat on the horizon: Several days in the mid-90s or higher are expected to begin Sunday or Monday. The National Blend of Models shows highs approaching 100 in much of the area Tuesday. Washington hasn’t seen a 100-degree day in September since 1980. Dulles has not recorded any since observations began there in 1963.

