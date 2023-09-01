D.C.-area forecast: Perfection today before warming trend turns hot by Sunday

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 10/10: Perfect comfort, sunshine, warmth and light breezes. A contrast to serious heat and noticeable humidity that may end our holiday weekend. Express forecast Today: Sunny. Wonderful. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Clear. Calming breeze. Lows: Mid-50s to around 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Slight humidity. Highs: Around 90 to mid-90s. Forecast in detail Today and tomorrow are the arguably ideal weather portion of our holiday weekend. Notable heat and some humidity arrive Sunday and stay through midweek. Someone in the area has a slight chance of hitting 100 degrees early next week, too. Continue to use that sunscreen, but have a great time at the pool or beach — especially as it gets hot next week.

Today (Friday): Beautiful, less-intense September sunshine with blue skies. Such a great way to start meteorological autumn. Light east-northeast breezes continue to provide ultra-comfortable air (dew points even below 50 degrees!) and may occasionally gust near 15 mph. High temperatures top out in the blissful upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and calming breezes. Dew points rise through the 50s but it’s still comfortable for early September. Mid-50s to around 60 degrees (downtown) should do it for our low temperatures. Still windows-open weather, right? Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Still decent as our warming trend takes high temperatures into the low or mid-80s. Sunshine dominates, with a couple of clouds from time to time. South-southeast breezes build a bit, toward 10 mph, as the day wears on. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds move in after midnight with a slight southwesterly breeze around. The atmosphere is moistening a little (rising dew points) so low temperatures may only go to the 60-degree mark to mid-60s in the typically warmer spots. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Summer begins its “finale” of sorts with high temperatures aiming for at least around 90 degrees to some mid-90s. Just a few clouds, mainly in the morning hours. With dew points back into the slightly humid 60s, we may have a heat index a couple of degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Looking mainly clear as any early breezes die off by late evening. Humidity keeps ticking higher, making low temperatures around 70 to mid-70s start begging for a bit of air conditioning. Confidence: Medium

The grill-like sizzling analogy is a good one for the weather on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures may aim for the mid- to upper 90s, with an outside chance of 100 degrees in a couple spots. Skies should stay mainly sunny and precipitation chances look to remain low. Dew points try to stay below the muggy 70-degree mark, but mentally prepare for some discomfort if away from that pool, beach or air conditioner. Confidence: Medium-High