D.C.-area forecast: Perfection today before warming trend turns hot by Sunday

Today (Friday): Beautiful, less-intense September sunshine with blue skies. Such a great way to start meteorological autumn. Light east-northeast breezes continue to provide ultra-comfortable air (dew points even below 50 degrees!) and may occasionally gust near 15 mph. High temperatures top out in the blissful upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clear skies and calming breezes. Dew points rise through the 50s but it’s still comfortable for early September. Mid-50s to around 60 degrees (downtown) should do it for our low temperatures. Still windows-open weather, right? Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Still decent as our warming trend takes high temperatures into the low or mid-80s. Sunshine dominates, with a couple of clouds from time to time. South-southeast breezes build a bit, toward 10 mph, as the day wears on. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A few clouds move in after midnight with a slight southwesterly breeze around. The atmosphere is moistening a little (rising dew points) so low temperatures may only go to the 60-degree mark to mid-60s in the typically warmer spots. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Summer begins its “finale” of sorts with high temperatures aiming for at least around 90 degrees to some mid-90s. Just a few clouds, mainly in the morning hours. With dew points back into the slightly humid 60s, we may have a heat index a couple of degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Looking mainly clear as any early breezes die off by late evening. Humidity keeps ticking higher, making low temperatures around 70 to mid-70s start begging for a bit of air conditioning. Confidence: Medium
The grill-like sizzling analogy is a good one for the weather on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures may aim for the mid- to upper 90s, with an outside chance of 100 degrees in a couple spots. Skies should stay mainly sunny and precipitation chances look to remain low. Dew points try to stay below the muggy 70-degree mark, but mentally prepare for some discomfort if away from that pool, beach or air conditioner. Confidence: Medium-High