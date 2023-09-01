Idalia is gone, but peak hurricane season is looming. What’s next?

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 on Wednesday, lashing the Big Bend of Florida with destructive winds over 80 mph and a storm surge topping 8 feet in spots. The storm swept through the Southeast, dropping at least 8 inches of rain in four states. Now it’s gone — but what’s next for hurricane season?

There are already signs of several additional systems materializing in the week ahead. In addition to post-tropical cyclone Idalia — which is barreling toward Bermuda — forecasters are monitoring Hurricane Franklin, Tropical Storm Jose and Tropical Depression Gert, which are all swirling in the central Atlantic. Those should mainly stay over the open ocean, but new disturbances emerging off the coast of Africa well to the southeast will need to be watched carefully over the next week as they head westward.

“Everything’s spinning,” Michael Lowry, a hurricane specialist for the Miami television affiliate WPLG, wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. He added that the 2023 Atlantic season is the busiest to date since 2008.

Sept. 15 marks the historical peak of hurricane season; in many years, storm activity is just starting to get underway now. On average, only about 40 percent of a season’s activity occurs before Sept. 1, which is the average date for a season’s first major hurricane to form.

Experts have already asserted that the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season should be more active than average because of record-warm ocean temperatures. While an ongoing El Niño pattern could bring sinking air and hostile high-altitude winds over the Atlantic, working to inhibit tropical development, expectations are that the warm seas will compensate.

Where Idalia is now

Idalia is gone, but not forgotten. It’s currently a post-tropical cyclone, or a formerly tropical cyclone that has lost its tropical characteristics, feeding off jet stream energy. It was centered about 250 miles west of Bermuda to start the day Friday, and was moving east-southeast at 16 mph.

The storm is still packing 60 mph winds, and a tropical storm watch is up for the island of Bermuda. While gradual weakening is expected from a wind standpoint, its passage over warm ocean waters will help it to structurally regain fully-tropical status.

A general 3 to 5 inches of rain, wind gusts of 40 mph or perhaps greater, and rip currents will affect Bermuda through Sunday.

Thereafter, uncertainty increases but there exists the potential for Idalia to transition back to a nontropical cyclone while curving westward and eventually approaching the Canadian Maritimes. Any possible impact there, which at this point has a low likelihood of occurring, wouldn’t be until very late next week.

Several other named storms

The Atlantic also hosts several other named storms, including Franklin, which reached Category 4 strength on Tuesday. Now it’s 680 miles northeast of Bermuda and remains a hurricane with 75 mph winds. It will transition into a hurricane-force nontropical low on Saturday as its wind field expands.

Franklin is already losing tropical characteristics. Dry air is invading into and eroding the circulation, while increasingly disruptive shear, or changing winds with height, works to knock the storm off-kilter.

Interestingly, a compact but feisty Tropical Storm Jose lurks a few hundred miles to the southeast of Franklin with 50 mph winds. Franklin will absorb Jose on Saturday morning, with both systems eventually becoming wrapped up in a maturing mid-latitude storm.

Then to the southeast we have another named system — a “zombie storm” set to rise from the dead.

“After more than a week of meandering over the central Atlantic, the circulation of former Tropical Storm Gert has again become well defined,” wrote the National Hurricane Center. It’s possible that Gert strengthens slightly into a tropical storm, and then eventually would be absorbed into the circulation of Idalia.

New storms to form

Beyond the extant storms twirling and colliding in the Atlantic, there are several additional systems to watch for development.

A tropical wave that recently emerged off the coast of Africa has a 50 percent chance of development in the days ahead, and would be poised to continue westward and possibly threaten the Lesser Antilles or Caribbean.

Then there’s a well-developed disturbance northwest of Cabo Verde that was declared a Tropical Depression 12 Friday morning. While it is expected to earn the name Tropical Storm Katia, the Hurricane Center says it will dissipate over open waters by Tuesday.

Farther to the east, another potent tropical wave moving off Africa over the weekend will need to be monitored as it moves westward over the Atlantic next week. Computer models suggest it could become a formidable storm.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.