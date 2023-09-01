Hottest August on record caps scorching summer for the southern U.S.

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

August’s blistering highs marked the continuation of a summer-long heat spell from the Gulf Coast into New Mexico and Arizona. Many of the places that endured their hottest August also notched their hottest summer.

A record-shattering August in the South

From nearly start to finish, the Gulf Coast heat was relentless and punishing.

New Orleans set 20 calendar day record highs during the month. It reached its previous all-time high of 102 degrees twice, and then it reached a record 105 degrees on Aug. 27. It hit at least 100 degrees on 17 days, demolishing the old monthly and annual record of five such days. Its average August temperature of 89 degrees, 7 degrees above average, easily surpassed the previous high mark of 87.3 from 2011.

Lafayette, La., (at 110 degrees), Houston (109) and Gulfport, Miss., (107) were among many places that reached their highest August temperatures on record.

The core of the unprecedented heat ran from Central Texas to the Florida Panhandle region. Some places, including Baton Rouge and nearby Fernwood, Miss., experienced average monthly temperatures 9 degrees above normal. Cities that recorded average August temperatures at least 8 degrees above normal included Austin, Houston, Mobile, Ala., and Jackson, Miss.

It wasn’t just the hottest August for many cities, but it also was the hottest month, according to the weather historian Don Sutherland. Places that had their hottest month on record included Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Tampa.

In some cases, August records were broken by large margins. At College Station in Central Texas, the margin was almost 2.5 degrees, which is enormous averaged over a month, particularly in summer when temperatures do not vary as much as they do in winter. Mobile, Ala., and Baton Rouge brought broke their August records by margins of 3.5 and 3.8 degrees, respectively.

These figures are a stark reminder that the heat was not only excessive but also had remarkable longevity.

It was abnormally hot all summer long

Meteorological summer — defined as June through August and typically the three hottest months of the year — is now behind us.

Numerous places in the Gulf Coast region, and some to the west, experienced their hottest meteorological summer in addition to their hottest August. Among them: Miami, Key West, Fla., Mobile, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Houston and Brownsville, Tex.

Exceptional heat lasted for the longest time in Texas and Louisiana as well as in parts of South Florida.

June, July and August were each the hottest on record in Baton Rouge. Miami’s maximum heat index, a measure of how hot it feels factoring in humidity, averaged at least 105 degrees each day in July and August, according to the University of Miami meteorologist Brian McNoldy. The heat index was at or above 105 for 170 hours, three times the previous record, McNoldy noted.

And to illustrate just how utterly insane this summer has been here, this chart shows the annual number of hours spent at a 105°F+ heat index. That's 170 hours *so far* this year... the old record (during an entire year) was 49 hours. No, it's not "just summer". [2/2] pic.twitter.com/TaQUjQ6zDD — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) September 1, 2023

As in August, many places broke summer records by large margins. Sutherland found that the following locations topped previous marks by at least 1.5 degrees: Baton Rouge by 2.8 degrees; Lafayette by 2.4; and, in Texas, Del Rio by 1.6, and Corpus Christi and College Station by 1.1.

Other summer hot spots

Phoenix was the star of July’s heat across the nation’s southern tier, becoming the first major U.S. city to experience a monthly average temperature of at least 100 degrees. It then had its second-hottest August on record, helping the city register its hottest summer overall on record. Its average summer temperature of 97 degrees bested 2020’s 96.7.

Several locations in New Mexico and West Texas also had record-hot summers: among them, Roswell, N.M., and El Paso.

A heat dome also routinely visited the Pacific Northwest, leading to above-normal temperatures and fueling some of the worst U.S. wildfire activity of 2023 to date. Seattle matched its fifth-warmest summer, Redding, Calif., notched its fifth-warmest, and Portland and Medford, Ore., experienced their third-warmest.

Record-challenging warmth during August to the west of the Cascades and in the Sierra Nevada contributed to the overall hot summer. Portland had its hottest August, surpassing 2022, among cities in that region.

Abnormally warm weather may continue

Unusually warm weather is forecast to continue for the first 10 days of September over large parts of the Lower 48.

The warmest weather in comparison with the normal may focus farther north than during the core summer months. On Friday, a handful of record highs could occur between Texas and the Central Plains before the heat expands into the Midwest and Northeast on Sunday through Tuesday, when dozens of records could fall.

By the middle of next week, record temperatures near and above 100 may return to Houston and surrounding areas.

The most recent outlook for September from the Climate Prediction Center projects above-average temperatures in the eastern two-thirds of the nation, with the highest odds from northern Texas into southern Kansas.