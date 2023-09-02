D.C.-area forecast: Warm up starts today, with a blast of heat arriving Sunday

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: Warmer than yesterday but humidity is still low-ish and it’s the last mostly nice one for a while. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-90s. Forecast in detail It’s not too often we see our hottest streak of summertime weather in September, but there’s some chance we try to do so here. There were three days of 98 in a row in the city during late July after two days in the low 90s. We should be able to snag at least five days of temperatures toward the mid-90s this go and could threaten readings like were seen in July. With daytime highs as much as 15 or more degrees above normal for the date, the actual numbers might be a little academic.

Today (Saturday): Like yesterday, sunshine rules. It’s right on the cusp of the Nice Day stamp, but I’m worried we’ll go over on temperatures, so I left it out. Temperatures look to reach the mid- and upper 80s. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies continue through the night. It’s not as cool as recent nights given increased low-level moisture and the return of a south wind. Lows are mostly in the mid- and upper 60s, which might be 70 downtown. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Sunday): High pressure to the west makes a move on us and it’s going to feel a whole like something other than September. Plan on tons of sun and high temperatures mainly in the mid-90s. Humidity has come up a bit, but it’s still on the moderate side at most. Winds are out of the west around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any clouds are few. Humidity is up again from nights prior, which helps keep temperatures higher, as well. Lows end up mainly in a near 70 to mid-70s range. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Mostly sunny conditions persist through Labor Day. It’s feeling more like the middle of summer than its unofficial end. Highs should wind up in the mid- and upper 90s. Humidity has probably also ticked up further, which adds perhaps 5 degrees to the heat index. Records at risk locally include D.C. and Baltimore with 96 from 2019, plus Dulles with a record of 95 in 1985. Confidence: Medium-High

More of the same Tuesday. Skies are still largely sunny, and humidity is on the uncomfortable side. Mid-90s to near 100 seems good for highs. Records for the day are: 97 in Washington, plus 96 in Baltimore and Dulles. D.C. hasn’t hit 100 in September since 1980. Dulles has never done so (since observations began in 1963). Confidence: Medium-High