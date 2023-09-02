D.C.-area forecast: Warm up starts today, with a blast of heat arriving Sunday

Today (Saturday): Like yesterday, sunshine rules. It’s right on the cusp of the Nice Day stamp, but I’m worried we’ll go over on temperatures, so I left it out. Temperatures look to reach the mid- and upper 80s. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies continue through the night. It’s not as cool as recent nights given increased low-level moisture and the return of a south wind. Lows are mostly in the mid- and upper 60s, which might be 70 downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Sunday): High pressure to the west makes a move on us and it’s going to feel a whole like something other than September. Plan on tons of sun and high temperatures mainly in the mid-90s. Humidity has come up a bit, but it’s still on the moderate side at most. Winds are out of the west around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Any clouds are few. Humidity is up again from nights prior, which helps keep temperatures higher, as well. Lows end up mainly in a near 70 to mid-70s range. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Mostly sunny conditions persist through Labor Day. It’s feeling more like the middle of summer than its unofficial end. Highs should wind up in the mid- and upper 90s. Humidity has probably also ticked up further, which adds perhaps 5 degrees to the heat index. Records at risk locally include D.C. and Baltimore with 96 from 2019, plus Dulles with a record of 95 in 1985. Confidence: Medium-High
More of the same Tuesday. Skies are still largely sunny, and humidity is on the uncomfortable side. Mid-90s to near 100 seems good for highs. Records for the day are: 97 in Washington, plus 96 in Baltimore and Dulles. D.C. hasn’t hit 100 in September since 1980. Dulles has never done so (since observations began in 1963). Confidence: Medium-High