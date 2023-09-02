PM Update: Heat index values back near 100 degrees Sunday; plus, an active tropics briefing

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

An opening salvo-blast of our impending heat wave arrives tomorrow, but at least we have one more pleasant-enough night to enjoy. Chances for raindrops remain slim as some of the hottest weather of the summer — about as hot as it gets in September — arrives early week. We could even tie a record.

A Tropical Atlantic briefing is also available, further below.

Through tonight: Periodic clouds and light southerly breezes accompany our final “tolerable” night. Looking into the foreseeable future, we may not experience 60s for low temperatures this upcoming week, around the Beltway especially. Humidity is slowly creeping up as well and looks to stay noticeable until perhaps next weekend.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Sunday): A hot cell of high pressure starts building in overhead from our west. Un-September-like high temperatures aim for the low to mid-90s. Skies are sunny other than perhaps a few early clouds. Dew points edge into the mid-60s, which is noticeable humidity, but we may keep heat index values (the combination of humidity with the heat) just below 100 degrees if we’re lucky. A few late-day westerly breezes gusting around 15 mph may help keep the air from stagnating too much.

Share this article Share

Overnight, clear until nearer dawn when we have an outside chance of a couple passing raindrops. Muggier dew points near 70 degrees prevent low temperatures from getting much below the same level — perhaps as warm as mid-70s downtown.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the start of the workweek. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook and X if you haven’t already. Be sure to check out our Instagram, too.

Tropical Atlantic briefing: Very active, but no threats to land

As we approach the peak of hurricane season around Sept. 10, it’s no surprise we have four active systems being tracked by the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Katia has formed since our update on the tropics yesterday.

With post-tropical storm Idalia pulling away from Bermuda, no further high impacts to land are expected from any of the systems (above) in the short or medium term. Post-Idalia may bring storminess for the Canadian Maritimes in several days and should continue to enhance high surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast. The red “X” southeast of the Cabo Verde islands has a high probability of developing over the next seven days. The next named storm in the Atlantic would be “Lee.”

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.