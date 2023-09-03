Vibrant fireball streaks across Mid-Atlantic after record hot day

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Here's a great shot of the fireball (large meteor) that streaked across the Mid-Atlantic skies around 9:25p, captured by Leigh Fitzgerald -- who shared it with us on Facebook! It was taken in Woodbridge, Va. pic.twitter.com/sgTLZjsGs2 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 4, 2023 Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a dazzling meteor darted across the sky in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, stunning eyewitnesses. The meteor followed a record hot day in the D.C. area and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic but was unrelated to any weather phenomena. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight It is probable that the meteor — or rock from space that entered Earth’s atmosphere — was a fireball, or particularly bright meteor. It was seen as far south as Richmond and as far north as New York, according to reports on X, previously known as Twitter.

Dozens of Capital Weather Gang social media account followers said they witnessed the spectacle.

Travis Hare described it on X as “an absolutely amazing green fireball sparking through the eastern sky!”

“I saw it in Metuchen, New Jersey. It was bright green! One of the coolest things I’ve ever seen,” tweeted Collin Gross.

As the meteor passed through the atmosphere, it appeared to burn up — emitting a glowing, bright light before it developed a green tail.

Based on video of the event, it appears that fireball may have become a bolide, which is “a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation,” according to the American Meteor Society.

💫 #Meteor/ Bolide (exploding) Videos (many) Sunday Night Sep 3 2023

🛰️ 🛰️ 🛰️ #Starlink deployment overhead was coincidental and the reason many had taken video.

🗺️ Collection of clips around central Maryland

⏰ 9:23 PM (average) with sound a few min later. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/6EGNEl4wJj — Justin Berk (@JustinWeather) September 4, 2023

The society, which encourages eyewitnesses to post reports of meteors on its website, also received dozens of reports, the bulk of them from Maryland and Pennsylvania but also several from the District, Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

Many eyewitnesses said the fireball passed silently but others said they heard a boom.

The sightings in the Mid-Atlantic come just a day after a fireball awed sky watchers in Erzurum, Turkey, the scene of this video:

NEW VIDEO!



Check out the moment a meteor lit up the night sky with a greenish hue in Erzurum, Turkey! pic.twitter.com/UrJKWxzLYg — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 3, 2023

Fireballs dash across the sky every day in different parts of the world, many over the ocean where they are never seen. Sunday night’s fireball in the Mid-Atlantic is not an uncommon event; they’ve been spotted in the D.C. sky many times before.

“Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight,” the American Meteor Society explains. “Those that occur at night also stand little chance of being detected due to the relatively low numbers of persons out to notice them.”

In the D.C. area, the meteor came at the end of a sultry day in which high temperatures reached the upper 90s. Dulles International Airport reached 99 degrees, matching its highest temperature ever observed in September. Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport hit 98 degrees, a calendar-day record. Reagan National Airport soared to 97 degrees, just one degree shy of the calendar-day record.