PM Update: ‘Hot Weather Emergency’ declared; Labor Day heat index likely to top 100

Did you make it through the first day of our heat wave okay? Near-record heat continues as temperatures approach 100 degrees, starting on Labor Day. Heat index values may rise into the low 100s. More clouds and breezes could help us a little bit. The humidity won’t be oppressive but does add a few degrees to the heat index. Rain chances remain small as drought conditions slowly expand.

Through tonight: Warm with slowly rising humidity — dew points may reach the upper 60s by dawn. Low temperatures only bottom out near 70 to the mid-70s. A few light breezes may feel helpful at times. Skies turn a bit cloudier after midnight.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Labor Day): Probably one of our hottest Labor Days on record, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s. Moderate humidity creates peak heat indexes in the low 100s. A few northwesterly wind gusts near 20 mph and occasional clouds could help us feel a tad less sweaty. There’s a tiny chance of a cooling late-day thundershower.

Airport temperature records:

Reagan National Airport (DCA): 96 in 2019.

Dulles International Airport (IAD): 95 in 1985.

Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport (BWI): 96 in 2019.

Overnight, skies clear and breezes reduce a bit. It may be a record-warm night with low temperatures falling merely into the low to mid-70s.

‘Hot Weather Emergency’ declared by D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has declared a “Hot Weather Emergency” for today through Thursday. The declaration allows a greater number of cooling center locations to open during this heat wave and lets some cooling resources stay open longer (24 hours, in a few cases). Find a cooling center at heat.dc.gov or by calling 311. By midweek, heat index values in the mid-100s are possible as temperatures, even without humidity, approach record highs.

In a news release, the mayor’s office gave the following advice for protecting yourself and others from the extremely hot weather:

Stay indoors when possible: Find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat.

Check in on your neighbors: Young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Drink plenty of fluids: Increase your fluid intake, but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar.

Keep pets indoors: Walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water, and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730.

Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen: Pick lightweight, loosefitting, light-colored clothing and wide-brimmed hats.

The mayor’s office also encourages dialing 311 for anyone, especially families, seeking emergency shelter, and calling 311 or 202-399-7093 if you see anyone struggling with the heat.

We will of course keep you posted on the heat and humidity. Be sure to come chat tomorrow during our weekly (holiday Monday instead of Sunday) Sunset Live Q&A chat, and we’ll examine this heat wave that is expected to last into midweek. Tune in at 7:34 p.m.

