D.C.-area forecast: Summer’s hottest stretch through midweek with highs near 100

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 2/10: With this heat, you could argue for an even lower score, but the humidity isn’t as bad as it could be. Express forecast Today: Sunny and hot. Highs: 95 to 100.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 70 to 77.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Highs: 95 to 100. Forecast in detail Sunday brought record highs in the upper 90s at Dulles International Airport and BWI, and we expect at least three more days like it across the region. Highs should surge in the upper 90s daily through Wednesday, and some spots could see the triple digits. We do expect a slow cooling trend after that.

Today (Monday): The sun beats down and it’s hot! Highs soar into the upper 90s and records at all three airports will probably be broken. The numbers to beat are 96 at Reagan National Airport, 95 at Dulles Airport and 96 at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport. There is not much of a breeze to take an edge off that heat. Most of the time, winds only reach 5 to 10 mph or so. Humidity levels are moderately high with dew points in the 60s, but at least they are not above 70. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are clear and there is only modest relief from the day’s sweltering temperatures. Lows range from near 70 in cooler areas to the mid- to upper 70s downtown. Light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This may be the peak day of this heat wave, when highs have a chance to hit 100 in a couple of spots. Once again, there’s little cloud cover and little breeze to ease the blazing sun. Records will probably be broken again at all three airports. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly clear as lows settle in the 70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday may be the last day of record heat with highs again in the upper 90s to around 100. Some high clouds may finally increase late in the day. Toward evening and overnight, clouds are more numerous and we can’t rule out a shower or storm with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s still hot Thursday, but a slow-moving cold front entering the area means more clouds and a chance of showers and storms — especially in the afternoon and evening. It’s still quite toasty, with enough sun to boost highs into the mid-90s. Thursday night could bring some more showers and storms, especially early on, with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

The front may get stuck over us Friday and Saturday, and even linger some on Sunday. That means we should expect a fair amount of cloud cover each day and the chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs are near 90 Friday and Saturday, dropping to near 85 on Sunday. Lows are pretty close to 70 throughout this stretch. Confidence: Low-Medium