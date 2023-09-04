PM Update: Record high temperatures today should repeat Tuesday

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s occasional breezes didn’t offer much relief from today’s record heat. All three airports broke their daily record high temperatures today and will probably — with decent likelihood — do so again Tuesday. Please mindfully hydrate, find shade and air conditioning when possible, and check on those who may be less able to acclimate to these temperatures.

Through tonight: After heat index values topped 100 degrees all over the region (with temperatures well into the 90s) we slowly cool down only into the 70s before dawn. It’s pretty humid with dew points around 70 degrees. A slight northwesterly breeze may help us a little bit, as skies stay mostly clear.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): High temperatures aim to break records again — into the 96- to 101-degree range, as it appears now. Our dry soil should allow the air to heat more easily and effectively, increasing our chances of hitting the century mark. A few clouds and an occasional breeze gusting near 15 mph are little comfort with dew points well into the humid 60s. This combination of humidity and hot temperatures means the unluckiest spots could see a heat index value near 105 degrees.

Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear, and breezes nearly calm, as lows settle in the muggy 70s again.

D.C. airport record high temperatures for today and tomorrow

We’ve easily broken high temperatures today at all three area airports and may do so again Tuesday. As of 4:45 p.m., Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport (BWI) had reached 99 degrees, while Reagan National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) had hit at least 98 degrees. It was the hottest day of the year so far at National Airport.

Here’s a quick table to refer to today’s and tomorrow’s record highs:

Be sure to come chat tonight during our weekly (Holiday Monday instead of Sunday) Sunset Live Q&A. We’ll keep discussing how dry and drought conditions may promote these record high temperatures, along with more context on this prolonged heat wave. Tune in at 7:34 p.m. And stay safe this week with these good tips (and stats) from the National Weather Service:

