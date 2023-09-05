A major hurricane will form in the Atlantic. Many questions remain.

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A disturbance located midway between Africa and South America is set to become the season’s next major hurricane, organizing and intensifying markedly in the coming days as it churns west toward the Bahamas and Caribbean. Weather models highlight the potential for the storm to explosively intensify into a monster Category 4 or 5 storm, to be named Lee, in the next week.

Naturally, the concern arises for any possible effects on land. Current projections suggest the storm could come perilously close to the northern Leeward Islands — the island chain that divides the Atlantic and Caribbean — before it turns northward out to sea.

However, these projections could change and there is reason for the East Coast of the United States to monitor this storm. Past hurricanes, such as Florence, Irma and others, were at first projected to go out to sea before model simulations changed and the storm track shifted west toward the United States. While this scenario is improbable for the current storm, the system is still about five to six days away from its closest approach to the Leeward Islands and the forecast could shift.

Advertisement

Interests along the U.S. East Coast and the Canadian Maritimes should closely follow the system. Bermuda should also keep an eye out, although model projections indicate it probably wouldn’t affect Bermuda for at least eight or nine days.

Regardless of where Lee goes, the soon-to-manifest powerhouse system will probably burn through considerable ACE, or Accumulated Cyclone Energy — a figure that represents how much energy storms extract from warm ocean waters and transform into ferocious winds. That could help propel the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season into well above-average territory, matching the expectations many forecasters had as the season was about to begin.

The system now

On Tuesday morning, the system in question, dubbed “Invest 95L,” was a little more than 900 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph. That placed it midway between Gambia in Africa and Venezuela in South America.

Advertisement

The National Hurricane Center noted that it had become “better organized overnight,” and could become a tropical depression or storm by Tuesday evening if trends continue.

On infrared satellite imagery, a flare-up of convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity, can be seen. That’s an indicator of an organizing and intensifying system:

Visible satellite imagery, however, reveals that the bulk of the convection is probably displaced a bit northwest of any semblance of a low-level center:

The biggest question for 95L in the short term is whether it can become vertically aligned and position itself to strengthen. Assuming that happens, which is probable, then there are few obstacles to it becoming a serious cyclone.

Explosive intensification likely

Invest 95L will drift over incredibly warm oceans. Sea surface temperatures range between 84 and 86 degrees. That’s high-octane fuel for supporting strengthening.

Advertisement

In addition, minimal wind shear, or a disruptive change of wind speed and/or direction with height, is predicted. That lack of wind shear means 95L won’t be knocked off kilter, and should have an easier time organizing vertically.

Share this article Share

Moreover, the broad wind flow at the upper levels is clockwise. That works in tandem with the storm’s clockwise outflow, or high-altitude exhaust. The more air a system can evacuate away from its center aloft, the easier of a time it has ingesting warm, humid air from below and intensifying.

There aren’t many limiting factors to 95L’s strength in the coming days, and it could be a major hurricane, rated Category 3 or higher, by the weekend.

Wild cards

US is *not* in the clear from what's likely to become Hurricane Lee, but a dip in the jet stream has many model tracks bending out to sea before reaching our coast. It's an undeveloped system 3000 miles & 7+ days out. Lots of ?s. Not an imminent concern, just need to watch trends pic.twitter.com/3Gl9KN60KG — Luke Dorris (@lukedorrisWPLG) September 4, 2023

The key question forecasters have at this point is where the disturbances “recurves,” or takes its northward turn. It could come precariously close to, or even impact, the Leeward Islands late Saturday into Sunday. While it’s probable that 95L will clear the islands to the north, they should remain on guard.

If the storm remains weaker in the short term, it may not “feel” the upper-level winds that would draw it northward, meaning it could continue heading west farther than models anticipate.

Thereafter, there will be two main features steering Lee: a clockwise-spinning high-pressure system to the east over the west-central Atlantic, and an approaching trough, or low-pressure system nestled in a jet stream dip, to the west. Troughs sometimes are able to capture tropical systems and tug them westward, which would bring it closer to the U.S. East Coast.

Advertisement

The strength of that trough, and subsequent speed and timing of its trek across the Lower 48, is unclear. The upper-air dynamics that will give rise to the trough are currently located offshore of British Columbia on Canada’s West Coast, so, it will probably be a day or two before we have a better idea of how the trough will behave.

If the trough does manage to pull Lee to the west, the Canadian Maritimes or U.S. East Coast could be threatened by the system around Sept. 13 to Sept. 15.

Past surprises

Hurricane Florence : a lesson in never assuming anything.



Full archive of the NHC 5 day cone. This was a “guaranteed fish storm” aka out to sea track.



Until it actually goes OTS, we watch them all. #95L pic.twitter.com/FVxfolAKuC — Aaron Smith (@PeeDee_WxSC) September 3, 2023

While most storms in 95L’s current position turn to the north before hitting the United States, some don’t. Florence, which brought catastrophic flooding to the Carolinas in mid-September of 2018, caught meteorologists off guard by simply not recurving. It was supposed to based on forecasts; instead, it barreled into the Southeast and dropped up to 35 inches of rain.

The models remain very close with potential threats to the northeast Caribbean, the Bahamas, and the US, but it really is too early to tell if a potential threat will turn into an impactful reality. Below are not models, but past major hurricane tracks (cat 3+) since 1855.

We… pic.twitter.com/nyUhFJnATE — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) September 4, 2023

Then there was Irma, which lashed the Keys and Gulf Coast of Florida in 2018 as a Category 4 hurricane. It too continued west instead of having an earlier recurvature.

Simply stated, it’s too early to know whether soon-to-be-Lee will threaten the Lesser Antilles or have any effects on North America.