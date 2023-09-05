D.C.-area forecast: Scorching September heat wave continues the next few days

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 1/10: Summer’s sinister September encore is not leaving us wanting more. Express forecast Today: Very hot and sunny. Highs: 95 to 100.

Tonight: Clear, rather muggy. Lows: 69 to 78.

Tomorrow: Very hot and sunny. Highs: 95 to 100. Forecast in detail This blast of last-season, record-breaking September heat sticks around through at least tomorrow. Highs head for 95 to 100 both today and tomorrow with afternoon heat indexes into the low 100s. Thursday might come in a few degrees cooler, followed by highs closer to 90 on Friday and in the 80s this weekend. Shower and storm chances return to the forecast starting Thursday.

Today (Tuesday): Searing sunshine sets up scalding temperatures again today as highs hit the mid-90s to near 100 this afternoon with many locations likely to set record highs for the date. Light breezes from the north at 5-10 mph offer little relief. Dew points range in the mid- to upper 60s (moderate to high humidity) for heat indexes into the low 100s. Stay hydrated if you have to spend time outdoors. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and moderately muggy with lows mainly in the 70s. Light breezes from the north and northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Our summer sizzler continues as sunny skies fuel another round of near-record highs in the mid-90s to near 100. Winds from the west and northwest are only near 5 mph. Humidity is probably a touch higher than Tuesday, with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70, pushing the heat index to around 100-105. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and muggy with lows again mainly in the 70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday temperatures might pull back slightly if we see clouds building by afternoon, although at this point highs could still manage the mid-90s, which combined with high humidity could boost the heat index to near 100. Chances for scattered showers/storms arrive during the afternoon into evening. Thursday night lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Still plenty warm on Friday, but the heat should be more tolerable with highs aiming for the upper 80s to low 90s under partly sunny skies. With moderate to high humidity, we’ve got the potential for scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon into evening. Continued muggy and partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend delivers mixed skies that lean partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Both days have a chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Saturday night lows range through the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium