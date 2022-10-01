Explore aerial images of Hurricane Ian’s damage to the Florida coast

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers, Fla., as a high-end Category 4 storm, lashing the region with storm surges, heavy winds, and intense rainfall.

Newly released aerial imagery from NOAA now reveals the extent of the damage along portions of Florida’s coast around Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Punta Gorda.

Cape Coral Areas of aerial survey Fort Myers Sanibel Island Detail Before Hurricane Ian To Punta Rassa To Sanibel Island Sept. 29 1,000 FEET Cape Coral Areas of aerial survey— Fort Myers Sanibel Island Detail Sept. 29 Before Hurricane Ian To Punta Rassa 1,000 FEET To Sanibel Island Cape Coral Areas of aerial survey— Fort Myers Sanibel Island Detail Before Hurricane Ian Sept. 29 To Punta Rassa 1,000 FEET To Sanibel Island

A causeway connecting to the barrier island of Sanibel was wiped out by the storm, isolating residents. Rapid development in the area has placed more and more new construction in harms way, although the state’s construction codes were strengthened after Hurricane Andrew struck in 1992. While some areas – especially mobile home and RV parks – appear heavily battered, most buildings in the area remain intact, although with undetermined amounts of flood damage.

Explore the imagery below, and use the slider to compare the region before and after Ian’s landfall.

Select area Palmetto Palms Tropicana Tarpon Point Marina Sanibel Causeway Images after Ian

Reuben Fischer-Baum and Tim Meko contributed to this report.