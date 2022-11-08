Blood moon 2022: Photos show moon turning rusty shades of red

Weather
On Tuesday morning, early risers watched as an ominous blood moon seeped into the horizon.
Sky watchers across Central America, Asia, Australia, the Pacific islands and parts of South America had the opportunity to gaze at the red moon in all its glory.
Photos from across the world showed the moon turning rusty shades of red — a phenomenon that occurs when the moon is in a total eclipse.
Total lunar eclipses only happen during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. Once the sun, Earth and the moon are exactly aligned, light from simultaneous sunrises and sunsets around the Earth project onto the moon, briefly casting a coppery-red coat on its surface.
The moon began to slip behind the Earth at 3:02 a.m. Eastern time. By 4:09 a.m., the partial eclipse caused the moon to look like there was a bite taken out of its surface.
At 5:17 a.m., the moon began touting its red cloak in total eclipse. Viewers watched the spectacle for just under 90 minutes.
This is the second time the moon was draped in red this year. In any given year there are a minimum of two lunar eclipses and a maximum of four, Geoff Chester, an astronomer and public affairs officer at the U.S. Naval Observatory, told The Washington Post. If there are two in one year, both tend to be total lunar eclipses.
“Twice a year, somebody somewhere on the planet will see a total lunar eclipse if it’s a year where we have two eclipses,” Chester said.
This total lunar eclipse marked the last time the moon would be bathed in red until 2025.
