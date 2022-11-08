Weather

Blood moon 2022: Photos show moon turning rusty shades of red

By Amudalat Ajasa | Nov 8, 2022

On Tuesday morning, early risers watched as an ominous blood moon seeped into the horizon.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

A blood moon framed by a U.S. flag blowing in the wind on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

J. David Ake/AP

J. David Ake/AP

Sky watchers across Central America, Asia, Australia, the Pacific islands and parts of South America had the opportunity to gaze at the red moon in all its glory.

J. David Ake/AP

The blood moon in Fish Creek, about 140 miles southeast of Melbourne, Australia.

William West/AFP/Getty Images

William West/AFP/Getty Images

Melbourne, Australia.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Goyang, northwest of Seoul.

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

A man uses a smartphone to take a picture of the moon through a telescope in Goyang, northwest of Seoul.

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

Photos from across the world showed the moon turning rusty shades of red — a phenomenon that occurs when the moon is in a total eclipse.

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

People watch as a full moon rises ahead of a total lunar eclipse in Stanwell Park, New South Wales, Australia.

Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The blood moon seen in Australia.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Total lunar eclipses only happen during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. Once the sun, Earth and the moon are exactly aligned, light from simultaneous sunrises and sunsets around the Earth project onto the moon, briefly casting a coppery-red coat on its surface.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

This combination of images shows the progression of a blood moon over the skies of Tokyo.

Richard A. Brooks/AFP/Getty Images

Richard A. Brooks/AFP/Getty Images

A beach in Australia.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

The moon began to slip behind the Earth at 3:02 a.m. Eastern time. By 4:09 a.m., the partial eclipse caused the moon to look like there was a bite taken out of its surface.

At 5:17 a.m., the moon began touting its red cloak in total eclipse. Viewers watched the spectacle for just under 90 minutes.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

The moon over Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Rick Rycroft/AP

Rick Rycroft/AP

This is the second time the moon was draped in red this year. In any given year there are a minimum of two lunar eclipses and a maximum of four, Geoff Chester, an astronomer and public affairs officer at the U.S. Naval Observatory, told The Washington Post. If there are two in one year, both tend to be total lunar eclipses.

“Twice a year, somebody somewhere on the planet will see a total lunar eclipse if it’s a year where we have two eclipses,” Chester said.

This total lunar eclipse marked the last time the moon would be bathed in red until 2025.

Rick Rycroft/AP

Melbourne, Australia.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

More from the Post

November feels like September as warm weather shatters records in East

This scientist uses drones and algorithms to save whales — and the rest of the ocean

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing by Jason Samenow and Julie Vitkovskaya. Copy editing by Rebecca Branford.