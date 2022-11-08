Blood moon 2022: Photos show moon turning rusty shades of red

This is the second time the moon was draped in red this year. In any given year there are a minimum of two lunar eclipses and a maximum of four, Geoff Chester, an astronomer and public affairs officer at the U.S. Naval Observatory, told The Washington Post. If there are two in one year, both tend to be total lunar eclipses.

“Twice a year, somebody somewhere on the planet will see a total lunar eclipse if it’s a year where we have two eclipses,” Chester said.

This total lunar eclipse marked the last time the moon would be bathed in red until 2025.