Photos of the last solar eclipse of the year

By Ian Livingston | Oct 25, 2022

A partial solar eclipse wowed sky watchers from Europe to Asia on Tuesday.

Remko De Waal/AFP/Getty Images

A person wearing protective eyewear watches the partial solar eclipse in Sana’a, Yemen.

Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Karachi, Pakistan.

Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images

As the moon passed between the sun and Earth, the partial eclipse peaked at 11 UTC (1 p.m. in France, 7 a.m. across the U.S. East Coast). More than 82 percent of the sun was obscured by the moon at peak, according to space.com.

Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images

Bucharest, Romania.

Vadim Ghirda/AP

It was the second and final solar eclipse of 2022.

Cairo.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

The first — visible primarily in the southern hemisphere — was also a partial solar eclipse and it occurred in late April. Partial eclipses occur when the sun, moon and Earth are not perfectly aligned. Partial eclipses are thus considerably more common than their sibling the total solar eclipse, when the sun, moon and Earth are perfectly lined up and the moon casts the darkest part of its shadow on Earth.

Lahore, Pakistan.

K.M. Chaudary/AP

Northern latitudes witnessed the most complete eclipse, leaving the sun appearing as if it dressed up as a slim crescent moon for Halloween. In Naples, and Karachi, Pakistan, the eclipse appeared more like a bite out of the upper right corner of the sun.

A plane passes in front of the partial solar eclipse outside Tbilisi, Georgia.

Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

People wearing protective glasses take a glimpse of a partial solar eclipse in Kuwait City.

Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images

Parents in Karachi, Pakistan, pray next to their son in the sand. They hope exposure to the solar eclipse will help heal his illness.

Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images

South Asian countries like India and Pakistan witnessed the eclipse as the sun was setting, making for particularly dramatic scenes as the sun bathed the sky in reddish light.

Young people jump on a trampoline in the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan.

K.M. Chaudary/AP

Hindu devotees perform rituals in the Sangam, the confluence of the Rivers Ganges, in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP

Women watch a partial solar eclipse through an X-ray film in Jammu, India.

Channi Anand/AP

Eclipses always come in twos, according to TimeandDate.com. They are often “balanced,” meaning if one is partial the other tends to be total.

Dubai.

Amr Alfiky/Reuters

A total lunar eclipse — when the Earth blocks the moon — will follow on the heels of this partial solar eclipse on Nov. 7-8. It will be visible from East Asia through the United States, where spectators will see the moon turn “blood red” while in the Earth’s shadow.

In 2023, a total solar eclipse, which will mainly be visible in the southern hemisphere, is on tap for April 20. North America will next see a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

An annular solar eclipse, in which the moon covers the sun’s center — leaving a “ring of fire” around the periphery, is on the calendar for next October in North America and some surrounding areas.

A partial solar eclipse over a Christian church in Kazakhstan.

Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

Smoke rises from the chimney of a gas boiler house during a partial solar eclipse in Moscow.

Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Credits

Photo editing by Amanda Voisard.