Photos of the last solar eclipse of the year

Weather
A partial solar eclipse wowed sky watchers from Europe to Asia on Tuesday.
Remko De Waal/AFP/Getty Images
Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images
As the moon passed between the sun and Earth, the partial eclipse peaked at 11 UTC (1 p.m. in France, 7 a.m. across the U.S. East Coast). More than 82 percent of the sun was obscured by the moon at peak, according to space.com.
Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images
Vadim Ghirda/AP
It was the second and final solar eclipse of 2022.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters
The first — visible primarily in the southern hemisphere — was also a partial solar eclipse and it occurred in late April. Partial eclipses occur when the sun, moon and Earth are not perfectly aligned. Partial eclipses are thus considerably more common than their sibling the total solar eclipse, when the sun, moon and Earth are perfectly lined up and the moon casts the darkest part of its shadow on Earth.
Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters
K.M. Chaudary/AP
Northern latitudes witnessed the most complete eclipse, leaving the sun appearing as if it dressed up as a slim crescent moon for Halloween. In Naples, and Karachi, Pakistan, the eclipse appeared more like a bite out of the upper right corner of the sun.
K.M. Chaudary/AP
Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters
Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images
Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images
South Asian countries like India and Pakistan witnessed the eclipse as the sun was setting, making for particularly dramatic scenes as the sun bathed the sky in reddish light.
Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images
K.M. Chaudary/AP
Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP
Channi Anand/AP
Eclipses always come in twos, according to TimeandDate.com. They are often “balanced,” meaning if one is partial the other tends to be total.
Channi Anand/AP
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
A total lunar eclipse — when the Earth blocks the moon — will follow on the heels of this partial solar eclipse on Nov. 7-8. It will be visible from East Asia through the United States, where spectators will see the moon turn “blood red” while in the Earth’s shadow.
In 2023, a total solar eclipse, which will mainly be visible in the southern hemisphere, is on tap for April 20. North America will next see a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
An annular solar eclipse, in which the moon covers the sun’s center — leaving a “ring of fire” around the periphery, is on the calendar for next October in North America and some surrounding areas.
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters
Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
