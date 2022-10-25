Photos of the last solar eclipse of the year

A total lunar eclipse — when the Earth blocks the moon — will follow on the heels of this partial solar eclipse on Nov. 7-8. It will be visible from East Asia through the United States, where spectators will see the moon turn “blood red” while in the Earth’s shadow.

In 2023, a total solar eclipse, which will mainly be visible in the southern hemisphere, is on tap for April 20. North America will next see a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

An annular solar eclipse, in which the moon covers the sun’s center — leaving a “ring of fire” around the periphery, is on the calendar for next October in North America and some surrounding areas.