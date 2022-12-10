Capital Weather Gang

Capital Weather Gang year in photos 2022

By Kevin Ambrose | Dec 10, 2022

The year 2022 featured a significant Mid-Atlantic snowstorm in early January, a spectacular cherry blossom bloom in late March at the Tidal Basin and flooding of the Potomac River in early May.

Kevin Ambrose/for The Washington Post

On May 22, intense thunderstorms produced a vivid rainbow and full sky lightning over the District, and smoke from western wildfires intensified sunrises and sunsets in the middle of September. During the morning of Nov. 8, skies were clear to view a total lunar eclipse.

Kevin Ambrose/for The Washington Post

Here are a few of my photo highlights of 2022.

Kevin Ambrose/for The Washington Post

Heavy snow falls at the Capitol as children sled during the morning of Jan. 3.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Henry Hill at the Manassas National Battlefield Park is frosted with snow on Feb. 13.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Cherry blossoms glow with light from the setting sun on March 21. The National Park Service announced peak bloom occurred that same day.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Light from the rising sun illuminates tulips at the Netherlands Carillon on April 8.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Heavy rain pushed the Potomac River at Great Falls to minor flood stage on May 9.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

A dramatic display of cloud-to-air lightning flashes over D.C. during a thunderstorm on May 22.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Fireworks explode over the National Mall on July 4.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

High-tide flooding at the Tidal Basin on Aug. 27.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Western wildfire smoke dimmed and scattered the light at sunrise on Sept. 18, which produced soft reddish hues in the sky.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

The Arlington House with fall color on Oct. 23.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

A total lunar eclipse sequence at the Marine Corps War Memorial on Nov. 8.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Comparing the four seasons of 2022 at the Tidal Basin. The dates are Jan. 3, March 21, Aug. 13 and Oct. 29.

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post

