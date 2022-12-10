Capital Weather Gang year in photos 2022

Capital Weather Gang
The year 2022 featured a significant Mid-Atlantic snowstorm in early January, a spectacular cherry blossom bloom in late March at the Tidal Basin and flooding of the Potomac River in early May.
Kevin Ambrose/for The Washington Post
On May 22, intense thunderstorms produced a vivid rainbow and full sky lightning over the District, and smoke from western wildfires intensified sunrises and sunsets in the middle of September. During the morning of Nov. 8, skies were clear to view a total lunar eclipse.
Kevin Ambrose/for The Washington Post
Here are a few of my photo highlights of 2022.
Kevin Ambrose/for The Washington Post
Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post
Credits
Photo Editing and Production by Kevin Ambrose