In photos: Tropical Storm Hilary unleashes flooding and mudslides in California

Much of the damage from Tropical Storm Hilary — which deluged Southern California with heavy winds and torrential rainfall before weakening into a post-tropical cyclone as it crossed the border into Nevada early Monday — is expected to become clear at daybreak. Hilary is likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to portions of the Southwestern United States and the Baja California region in Mexico through Monday, the National Hurricane Center warned. Tens of millions of people were under a tropical storm warning, the first of its kind issued for Southern California. Heavy rainfall and flooding are expected in parts of Arizona and Nevada.