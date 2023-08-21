Weather

In photos: Tropical Storm Hilary unleashes flooding and mudslides in California

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 21, 2023

Los Angeles officials said Monday morning that there had been no known reports of deaths or major damage from Tropical Storm Hilary, as officials throughout Southern California begin to assess the storm’s toll. The storm, which no longer has tropical characteristics, swept through the deserts of California, Arizona and Nevada on Sunday, bringing brief but heavy downpours and record rainfall. Some of the effects were already evident Monday: deserts deluged with rainwater, motorists pushing broken-down cars across highways, disrupted air travel and mass power outages.

Aug. 21 | Rancho Mirage

Mud covers part of Interstate 10 after heavy rains from Hilary.

Aug. 21 | Rancho Mirage

Mud covers Interstate 10 at Bob Hope Drive.

Aug. 21 | Oak Glen

A bridge damaged from flooding.

Aug. 21 | Oak Glen

A street is covered in mud as it flooded during the storm.

Aug. 21 | Yucaipa

Residents peer out a window while waiting for help.

Aug. 21 | Sun Valley

A eucalyptus tree branch lies on top of cars after falling overnight.

Aug. 21 | Rancho Mirage

A worker from the Coachella Valley Water District surveys debris on a road at Thunderbird Country Club.

Aug. 21 | Palm Springs

Traffic is slowed as water and mud covers part of Interstate 10.

Aug. 21 | Cathedral City

A resident surveys the damage where the normally dry Whitewater River flooded a golf course when the storm moved through the area.

Aug. 21 | Palm Springs

A normally dry riverbed is inundated with water.

Aug. 21 | Cathedral City

A vehicle travels into a flooded gated community.

Aug. 21 | Cathedral City

Dorian Padilla sits in his car while waiting for a tow.

Aug. 21 | Cathedral City

A man surveys the damage in his flooded front yard.

Aug. 21 | Cathedral City

Firefighters and emergency medical personnel move a resident, who was trapped in their home overnight, to an ambulance.

Aug. 21 | Palm Desert

Terry and Jack Flanigan walk their dogs by a house that was badly damaged by a fallen tree.

Aug. 21 | Cathedral City

A person walks where the normally dry Whitewater River flooded a golf course.

Aug. 21 | Oak Glen

A car is stuck in mud.

Aug. 21 | Oak Glen

Ranchers move horses after they were stuck in mud.

Aug. 21 | Oak Glen

Chine Valley firefighters help clear debris on a ranch after it was flooded.

Aug. 21 | Oak Glen

Men clear debris at a flooded ranch.

Aug. 21 | Rancho Mirage

Flooding and mud covers a highway.

Much of the damage from Tropical Storm Hilary — which deluged Southern California with heavy winds and torrential rainfall before weakening into a post-tropical cyclone as it crossed the border into Nevada early Monday — is expected to become clear at daybreak. Hilary is likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to portions of the Southwestern United States and the Baja California region in Mexico through Monday, the National Hurricane Center warned. Tens of millions of people were under a tropical storm warning, the first of its kind issued for Southern California. Heavy rainfall and flooding are expected in parts of Arizona and Nevada.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

Residents fill up sandbags at Palm Springs City Hall as Tropical Storm Hilary arrives.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

Residents fill up sandbags at Palm Springs City Hall.

Aug. 20 | Long Beach

Workers build a sand berm outside of beachfront homes.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

A man checks on his roof during the rain.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

People walk through the flooded streets of downtown Palm Springs.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

Tourists from Arkansas walk through the flooded streets of downtown Palm Springs.

Aug. 20 | Cathedral City

Vehicles drive through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area in Riverside County.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

People cross a flooded street.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

People cross a flooded street during the rainstorm.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

Vehicles make their way through a flooded intersection.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

Police close a road because of possible flooding.

Aug. 20 | Palm Desert

Vehicles cross a flood control basin filling with water almost reaching the street.

Aug. 20 | Death Valley

Flash flooding over Badwater Road near the junction with CA-190 during the passage of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

First responders keep watch near a vehicle that flipped over during rainfall.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

A closed sign is taped on a storefront door.

Aug. 20 | Palmdale

A resident checks the water surrounding his home in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles during a downpour.

Aug. 20 | Rancho Mirage

Public works employees try to unclog a drain that backed up because of flooding.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

Sandbags protect a driveway from flooding.

Aug. 20 | Cathedral City

A broken tree limb partially blocks a road.

Aug. 20 | Palm Springs

Sandbags are placed around the Palm Springs Public Library.

Aug. 20 | Palm Desert

A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street.

Aug. 20 | Sun Valley

An entrance to southbound Interstate 5 is blocked because of flooding in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles.

Aug. 20 | Sun Valley

Cars are seen submerged on the 5 Freeway.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher and Stephen Cook; text by Bryan Pietsch and Leo Sands