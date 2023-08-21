In photos: Tropical Storm Hilary unleashes flooding and mudslides in California

Weather
Los Angeles officials said Monday morning that there had been no known reports of deaths or major damage from Tropical Storm Hilary, as officials throughout Southern California begin to assess the storm’s toll. The storm, which no longer has tropical characteristics, swept through the deserts of California, Arizona and Nevada on Sunday, bringing brief but heavy downpours and record rainfall. Some of the effects were already evident Monday: deserts deluged with rainwater, motorists pushing broken-down cars across highways, disrupted air travel and mass power outages.
David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images
David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images
David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Philip Cheung For The Washington Post
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images
David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Bryan Woolston/Reuters
Bryan Woolston/Reuters
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Philip Cheung For The Washington Post
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images
Much of the damage from Tropical Storm Hilary — which deluged Southern California with heavy winds and torrential rainfall before weakening into a post-tropical cyclone as it crossed the border into Nevada early Monday — is expected to become clear at daybreak. Hilary is likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to portions of the Southwestern United States and the Baja California region in Mexico through Monday, the National Hurricane Center warned. Tens of millions of people were under a tropical storm warning, the first of its kind issued for Southern California. Heavy rainfall and flooding are expected in parts of Arizona and Nevada.
David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Alan Devall/Reuters
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Mark J. Terrill/AP
National Park Service/AFP/Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Richard Vogel/AP
Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
More from The Post
Live updates: California assesses post-Hilary damage; some areas hit with flooding and mudslides
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher and Stephen Cook; text by Bryan Pietsch and Leo Sands