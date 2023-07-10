Capital Weather Gang

In photos: Flash floods in N.Y. and Vermont kills 1, prompting emergency

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 10, 2023

Intense rainfall killed at least one person, trapped others and washed away major roads in parts of New York’s Hudson Valley late Sunday, and by Monday morning was causing Vermont’s worst flooding in a decade.

John Minchillo/AP

Virtually all of Vermont was under a flash flood warning through Monday afternoon as rain fell at rates of as much as 1.5 inches per hour, on top of up to half of a foot that fell in the early-morning hours, the National Weather Service said. Flooding closed major roads across the state and forced a rescue of 10 people from a campsite near Andover, the Weather Service reported.

John Minchillo/AP

July 10 | Highland Falls, N.Y.

Kathy Eason, a worker at the Center for Highland Falls, stands outside the organization's storefront after being trapped inside by floodwaters the previous day.

John Minchillo/AP

John Minchillo/AP

July 10 | Highland Falls, N.Y.

Pedestrians pass along Main Street that was damaged by flooding the previous day.

John Minchillo/AP

John Minchillo/AP

July 10 | Highland Falls, N.Y.

Pedestrians line Main Street after floodwaters receded from a storm the previous.

John Minchillo/AP

John Minchillo/AP

July 10 | Highland Falls, N.Y.

Pedestrians pass along Main Street damaged by flooding the previous day.

John Minchillo/AP

John Minchillo/AP

July 10 | Highland Falls, N.Y.

Volunteers help clear Main Street of debris after floodwaters subsided.

John Minchillo/AP

John Minchillo/AP

July 10 | Highland Falls, N.Y.

Heavy flooding on a river left damage beside residential and commercial buildings near Main Street.

John Minchillo/AP

John Minchillo/AP

July 10 | Cornwall-On-Hudson, N.Y.

A home is damaged after heavy rainfall.

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

July 10 | Cornwall-On-Hudson, N.Y.

Fencing and a swimming pool are damaged after heavy rainfall.

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

July 10 | Stony Point, N.Y.

Debris is seen in Charles S. Eccher Park from overnight flooding along Cedar Pond Brook.

Mike Segar/Reuters

Mike Segar/Reuters

July 10 | Stony Point, N.Y.

Richard Byers looks over debris outside his home from overnight flooding along Cedar Pond Brook.

Mike Segar/Reuters

Mike Segar/Reuters

July 10 | Stony Point, N.Y.

Debris from overnight flooding along Cedar Pond Brook.

Mike Segar/Reuters

Mike Segar/Reuters

July 10 | Cornwall, N.Y.

A damaged car lays on a collapsed roadway along Route 32 in the Hudson Valley.

Paul Kazdan/AP

Paul Kazdan/AP

July 10 | Jamaica, Vt.

Heavy rain caused part of Route 30 to washout.

Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer/AP

Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer/AP

July 10 | Brattleboro, Vt.

Vehicles drive through the water flowing over Route 9.

The Brattleboro Reformer/AP

The Brattleboro Reformer/AP

July 10 | Jamaica, Vt.

Lisa Mackey and Ann Florsch, from Ulster County, N.Y., watch the heavy water flow in the West River.

The Brattleboro Reformer/AP

The Brattleboro Reformer/AP

July 10 | Grafton, NH.

Flood waters from Kilton Pond submerge yards.

Cheryl Senter For The Washington Post

Cheryl Senter For The Washington Post

July 9 | Stony Point, N.Y.

Emergency personnel tend to a rescued resident following flash flooding from torrential rain throughout the Lower Hudson Valley.

Reuters

Reuters

July 9 | West Point, N.Y.

People stand near a flooded street.

Reuters

Reuters

July 9 | Stony Point,N.Y.

Emergency personnel maneuver a boat which was used to rescue residents of flooded homes following flash flooding from torrential rain throughout the Lower Hudson Valley.

Reuters

Reuters

More from The Post

Flash floods hit N.Y. and Vermont, killing 1 and prompting emergency

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by Niha Masih and Scott Dance