In photos: Flash floods in N.Y. and Vermont kills 1, prompting emergency

Capital Weather Gang
Intense rainfall killed at least one person, trapped others and washed away major roads in parts of New York’s Hudson Valley late Sunday, and by Monday morning was causing Vermont’s worst flooding in a decade.
John Minchillo/AP
Virtually all of Vermont was under a flash flood warning through Monday afternoon as rain fell at rates of as much as 1.5 inches per hour, on top of up to half of a foot that fell in the early-morning hours, the National Weather Service said. Flooding closed major roads across the state and forced a rescue of 10 people from a campsite near Andover, the Weather Service reported.
John Minchillo/AP
John Minchillo/AP
John Minchillo/AP
John Minchillo/AP
John Minchillo/AP
John Minchillo/AP
John Minchillo/AP
Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
Mike Segar/Reuters
Mike Segar/Reuters
Mike Segar/Reuters
Paul Kazdan/AP
Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer/AP
The Brattleboro Reformer/AP
The Brattleboro Reformer/AP
Cheryl Senter For The Washington Post
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
More from The Post
Flash floods hit N.Y. and Vermont, killing 1 and prompting emergency
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by Niha Masih and Scott Dance