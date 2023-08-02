In photos: Sturgeon supermoon lights up the night sky worldwide

Weather
The “sturgeon moon” delighted skywatchers all over the world Tuesday night.
As the second-largest moon that has appeared so far this year, it is considered a “supermoon” — appearing about 8 percent bigger and 16 percent brighter than an average moon.
Supermoons occur when the moon is closest in its orbit to Earth, according to NASA.
The August moon is known as the sturgeon moon because this is the time of year when North America’s largest freshwater fish are beginning their spawning season.
The supermoon was technically 100 percent full at 2:32 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, when it wasn’t yet visible in North America. But after moonrise in the evening, skywatchers got a magnificent show.
As the moon rose above the horizon, it appeared larger than usual because of what’s know as the “moon illusion.”
It “looks a little bit bigger because your eye has something to compare it to,” such as buildings, trees or mountains, said NASA ambassador Tony Rice.
Rice said four supermoons grace Earth’s skies each year. And they always happen in a series, coming roughly 29.5 days apart.
If you missed Tuesday night’s supermoon, there’s an opportunity to see another one this month: A super blue moon will glow in the sky on Aug. 30.
Blue moons don’t actually appear that color — the name is a reference to the rarity of a second full moon occurring in the same month.
Skywatchers should mark their calendars for the super blue moon because this is truly a once-in-a-blue-moon event. The last time a super blue moon appeared was Jan. 31, 2018, and the next won’t occur until Jan. 31, 2037, according to Rice.
The last of this year’s supermoon series — fall’s harvest moon — will rise on Sept. 29.
