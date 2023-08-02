Weather

In photos: Sturgeon supermoon lights up the night sky worldwide

By Amudalat Ajasa | Aug 2, 2023

The “sturgeon moon” delighted skywatchers all over the world Tuesday night.

As the second-largest moon that has appeared so far this year, it is considered a “supermoon” — appearing about 8 percent bigger and 16 percent brighter than an average moon.

Tuesday's supermoon rises as a cable car moves toward the San Agustín neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela.

Matias Delacroix/AP

The supermoon, partly covered by clouds, appears Tuesday over Berlin.

Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Supermoons occur when the moon is closest in its orbit to Earth, according to NASA.

Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The August moon is known as the sturgeon moon because this is the time of year when North America’s largest freshwater fish are beginning their spawning season.

Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The supermoon was technically 100 percent full at 2:32 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, when it wasn’t yet visible in North America. But after moonrise in the evening, skywatchers got a magnificent show.

Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

People appear in silhouette as they watch the supermoon Tuesday in Arguineguín, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.

Borja Suarez/Reuters

Tuesday's supermoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, southeast of Athens.

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

The sturgeon moon appears through clouds over Lower Manhattan in a view from West Orange, N.J.

Seth Wenig/AP

The supermoon rises behind the steeple of St Paul's Anglican Pro-Cathedral and the dome of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta, Malta.

Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Tuesday's supermoon hovers behind the minarets of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul.

Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

As the moon rose above the horizon, it appeared larger than usual because of what’s know as the “moon illusion.”

It “looks a little bit bigger because your eye has something to compare it to,” such as buildings, trees or mountains, said NASA ambassador Tony Rice.

Rice said four supermoons grace Earth’s skies each year. And they always happen in a series, coming roughly 29.5 days apart.

The sturgeon supermoon appears over giant wind turbines, bathed in red light by the setting sun, in Solano County, Calif.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP

The supermoon rises behind a hotel in Dubai.

Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

If you missed Tuesday night’s supermoon, there’s an opportunity to see another one this month: A super blue moon will glow in the sky on Aug. 30.

Blue moons don’t actually appear that color — the name is a reference to the rarity of a second full moon occurring in the same month.

A time-lapse image of the sturgeon moon rising over the Jefferson Memorial in Washington.

Kevin Ambrose/Kevin Ambrose

Skywatchers should mark their calendars for the super blue moon because this is truly a once-in-a-blue-moon event. The last time a super blue moon appeared was Jan. 31, 2018, and the next won’t occur until Jan. 31, 2037, according to Rice.

The last of this year’s supermoon series — fall’s harvest moon — will rise on Sept. 29.

The supermoon rises behind the Liberty Monument in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo Editing and Production by Jintak Han and Amanda Voisard