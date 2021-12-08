People define luck in three ways, according to Jacqueline Woolley, professor of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin. First, we often use the term luck as synonymous with “chance”; we may call it lucky to win at a slot machine, although it’s actually a random event. Another way to frame luck is “as a supernatural force that exists in the universe,” she said. This force may touch on different people at different times, and some people believe (or hope) it also can be harnessed, with a ritual or charm. Third, it can be thought of as a personal trait: “It’s just something that you’re born with.”