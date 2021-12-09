Even so, there are valid concerns that preclude some from seeking this label, Rajiv Mehta, CEO and founder of Atlas of Caregiving, said. While a diagnosis may validate someone’s experience or symptoms, it can also trigger a loss of liberty and autonomy over decision-making. Others may fear that providers will dismiss their symptoms. Meanwhile, the Alzheimer’s Association report found that more than half of non-White Americans surveyed said they believed significant loss of memory or cognitive abilities is a “normal part of aging” — which is not scientifically supported — rather than being an indicator of disease. The report also found that more than 1 in 4 Latino people surveyed said they do not believe they will live long enough to develop Alzheimer’s or another dementia.