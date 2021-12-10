Pause. Before diving headfirst into the friendship pool, reflect on what you’re looking for in a friendship. Ask yourself, “How have I changed during this time? And what do I want out of my friendships moving forward?” said Poswolksy. While some people may decide they want to return to concerts, parks and events with all their friends in 2022, others may prioritize talking to three or four close friends on a regular basis. While both approaches are valid, Poslowsky says the pandemic has nudged many of us to realize how much more we value deep friendships with a handful of people versus randomly chatting with someone at a party or liking a friend’s social media post.