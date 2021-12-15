Prepare in advance for talks with the doctor. Have questions written down, so you’re not caught off guard when a doctor comes in, said Kati Kleber, a nurse educator based in Urbana, Ill. and author of “Admit One: What You Must Know When Going to the Hospital, But No One Actually Tells You.” Keep a running log of questions as they pop up; you could even store them in a Google doc accessible to family members who are unable to visit. If you want another person to also hear the doctor’s updates, “you can always call and put them on speakerphone,” Kleber said. “However, I recommend giving family members a heads-up to be near their phone and ready to answer if you call,” because provider schedules are unpredictable, and you won’t be able to plan a specific time.