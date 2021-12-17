With my 48th birthday around the corner, I’ve become more aware of hyped-up claims about anti-aging foods. A skeptic by nature, I’ve been wondering whether there are really superfoods (Goji berries! Walnuts! Green tea!) that can banish wrinkles or preserve brain and heart health. Aging is a natural process that I readily accept, but any tricks or tips that can help me age gracefully are certainly welcome. So, I reached out to a handful of nutrition researchers, dietitians and dermatologists to get their best nutrition-related advice for healthy aging.