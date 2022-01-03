If you’re considering volunteering, Halley said, think not only about how much time you have to spare, but also how you’d like to spend that time. You might, as I did, expand on this line of thinking, and ask yourself specific questions: Are you looking for community? Do you want to engage directly with those in need or work on off-site projects such as data entry or food preparation? Do you want to work inside or outside? Do you want to bring the skills you use in your regular employment to your volunteer work? Do you crave physical labor? Intellectual stimulation? Emotional connection? You may not have all the answers, but often just asking the questions leads to greater understanding of purpose.