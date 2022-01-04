Bryant said it’s crucial to use your treadmill’s safety mechanisms. Most are equipped with an emergency stop system, like a panic button or a tether with a clip. The person using the treadmill should attach the clip to their clothing, so if they fall, it detaches from the safety key, prompting the belt to automatically stop. “A lot of people ignore using those, because it can be a little frustrating if you accidentally have it come off and it stops your workout,” he said. “I would encourage any user to really adhere to it and use it as prescribed, because it’s an important protective mechanism should you lose your balance.”