When Gill focused on the fact that she was often eating for emotional reasons or drinking alcohol to try to quell social anxiety or stress, that became the impetus for wanting to push through her ambivalence. As a confidence coach, “I don’t want to give other people advice for how to make changes and build confidence if I haven’t done it myself,” she said. So, she embraced her desire for authenticity, decided to go alcohol-free for the month of November, and began viewing her urges to eat and drink for emotional reasons as prompts to look closely at what was really bothering her.