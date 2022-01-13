Although experts say the typical amount of adaptogens in one serving of these drinks probably isn’t enough to pose serious health risks, people with certain medical conditions or who are taking medications, such as antidepressants, should be careful. For example, Kogan said people who are diabetic should avoid taking ginseng, because it can lower blood sugar. Similar caution should be exercised by people who are pregnant, breastfeeding or family planning because adaptogens can affect hormones. Kogan also said adaptogens aren’t meant to be used continuously and work best when taken for a set period of time. He noted that he uses them especially during periods of high stress.