“The biggest difference with young people is that it’s a bigger blow to their self-esteem,” says Sandra Radna, a divorce and family law attorney based in New York and the author of “You’re Getting Divorced ... Now What?” In 25 years of practice, she has seen many young divorcées — and says that the fear of what others will think often causes her clients to delay the inevitable. She recalls one woman whose husband became abusive and cheated on her, and while the couple eventually separated, “she didn’t tell anybody he moved out for four months because she didn’t want to be labeled as a divorced girl.” Another client still had unopened wedding presents, and she didn’t know what to do with them when announcing her split. As Radna put it, “Nobody gets married planning to get divorced.”