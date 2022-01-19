Adopt an overnight routine. Lobkova often recommends this regimen to patients with dry or calloused skin: At night, slather on a thin layer of a urea-based cream, and make it a bit thicker on the cracked areas. (She likes Udderly Smooth products with 20 percent urea.) Then cover the cream with plastic film, “so it doesn’t go all over your sheets and instead stays on your foot,” she said. “You could put a sock on to hold the Saran Wrap up, and wear it overnight.” That will help the dead skin separate from the good, healthy skin, she said. If your dry skin isn’t too severe, just a few nights of this regimen may do the trick.