This doesn’t mean that the pandemic is close to being over — many parts of the world, including much of the U.S., are still experiencing elevated case counts, hospitalizations and deaths driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. And, experts said, even if and when covid-19 becomes endemic, we won’t likely be able to return to our carefree, pre-pandemic lives.
Still, the word endemic is “a helpful concept, and it certainly provides some context as to where we are in this horribly unfortunate journey,” said Jacob Lemieux, an infectious-disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. The issue, however, is very nuanced, he added.
Albert Ko, chair of the department of epidemiology and microbial diseases at the Yale School of Public Health, agreed. “This is not a situation where you have a flip of the switch, like, we’re pandemic one day and then we switch to endemic,” Ko said. “This is a gradual process and this is the process that we’re undergoing now.”
Here’s what you need to know about a disease becoming endemic — what it means, when it might happen and how it’s managed. Please keep in mind that as the pandemic evolves, information about the future of living with the coronavirus will likely change.