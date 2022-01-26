Noncancerous skin growths are incredibly common, and they become more so as people get older, with 42 percent of people 65 and older seeing a physician for them, compared with 6 percent of the under-17 crowd, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. But “if you’re not sure what a skin spot is, go to a dermatologist one time to find out — if something is growing, that’s a sign you should see a doctor,” said Day, author of “Beyond Beautiful: Using the Power of Your Mind and Aesthetic Breakthroughs to Look Naturally Young and Radiant.” The same is true if you’ve had a skin growth removed or treated and it comes back. “You have to have respect for the skin,” she added. “Sometimes things that look like they should be nothing can be more than what you think it is.”