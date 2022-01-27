Human life changed little until the Industrial Revolution that began less than 300 years ago. The Computer Age of the past 50 years produced unprecedented social shocks. Suddenly, you could better provide for your family by staring at a screen all day than through farming or factory labor. But the trade-off too often is infirmity in old age. And most grandparents don’t want to live to 100 if it means dealing with debilitating illness for 30 years. They want to be healthy and vigorous to enjoy the grandkids.