My piercings were smack in the middle of my lobes, thanks to my pediatric surgeon father, who measured and marked the spots with a ruler and pencil. But placement isn’t everything; you need to pamper your ears as well. You can slow down the aging process with sunscreen and lotion. If you favor heavy pieces, such as chandelier earrings or chunky hoops, wear them sparingly and remove them as soon as possible. Also take off your earrings when showering or getting dressed, to avoid an entanglement with a tress or turtleneck. And never nod off in earrings, even small sparklers. “The stud squashes the natural tissue,” Amalfi said, “especially if you are a side sleeper.”