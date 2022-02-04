On Instagram alone, there are 4.2 million posts tagged with #EDRecovery, 2.6 million with #EatingDisorderRecovery and 2.2 million with #AnorexiaRecovery, to name some of the most common hashtags. While their contents vary, they tend to fall into certain predictable categories: images of food, body photos, inspirational quotes, selfies with confessional captions. The impact such content might have is unclear at this point. But it’s important to keep in mind that the very conditions that make social media conducive to recovery — its egalitarianism, its option for anonymity, its incubation of hyper-niche communities — also make it conducive to relapse. The potential upsides of publicly chronicling one’s recovery are compelling, research shows. One significant benefit is accountability — a core element of eating disorder treatment that’s become especially hard to come by during the pandemic. In a study of people who shared their recovery on social media, 83 percent of participants said the sense of accountability provided by their posts helped them stay on track.