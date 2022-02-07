Rare conditions can also result from stress and trauma, including functional neurological disorder, or conversion disorder, which affects someone’s ability to see, walk or hear — without any medical explanation. “There is no ocular dysfunction, but the person is just unable to process the input from the eyes due to overwhelming stress,” Maturi said. Sometimes the symptoms go away quickly and never return, but in other cases, they can persist for months or years and can interfere with someone’s daily functioning. Treatment usually involves psychotherapy and physical therapy.