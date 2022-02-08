What does the exterior look like? One of the clearest clues to a gym’s energy efficiency is also the easiest to spot: Its exterior walls and windows. This is known as the building envelope, which comprises the materials that create a barrier between inside and out. “If you have a really thin glass layer or envelope and a cold climate, like Minneapolis, you’re going to have a lot of heat loss,” Young cited as an example. Meanwhile, it would be hard to keep that space cool during the summer.