And we stuck to it. For eight straight years, my husband and I didn’t waver in our commitment to date nights and, therefore, to each other — until that week in March 2020 that changed everything. Those years of consistency would have to sustain us, we acquiesced, as we obsessed instead about the best masks for kids, about having the kindergartner who hides under the table during Zoom class, about tracking down counselors for one of our kids who, like many across the country, had increased mental health concerns.

When we made our date night vow, we knew it was important but didn’t realize just how important. “It sounds so simple, but [date night] is critical to healthy relationships,” says Dan Peters, a psychologist, author and co-founder of the Summit Center, a California-based treatment center for neurodivergent children. “It’s critical to loving relationships. It’s critical for connection. It’s critical for parents to nurture that relationship in the context of regular life, let alone pandemic life.” He also adds that it is “critical for kids to see their parents care about each other and care about spending time away and prioritizing that time.”

But when the country locked down, date night was the furthest thing from our minds, overtaken by school closures and work-from-home bickering, our new favorite pastime. At the end of exhausting days of handing kids back-and-forth between Zoom calls and remote schooling and watching our four wild little boys, itching to get back to the Before Times, we’d flop onto the couch, wordlessly scrolling on screens when they all finally went to sleep, unsure of how we’d do it again the next day.

In a crisis, “the natural parental response is to huddle in tight and to just get down to basics with concern for the family,” Peters says. He explains that the lack of an official end to the pandemic or other clear markers of safety has allowed couples like us to lose meaningful relationship habits.

As covid-19 cases spiked and waned, our date nights would reemerge, then fall away again. Even before the pandemic, some partners had trouble prioritizing their relationship over the “intense focus” on their children, says Peters. That was never our problem, but now it was. We’d sneak a dinner out once we were vaccinated. But we worried about bringing the virus home to our then-unvaccinated school-age kids and our toddler and baby, who still aren’t eligible for the shots.

Dates, our usual antidote to parenting stress (which nearly half of parents reported as worse than before the pandemic), were not only inconsistent but sometimes emotionally taxing. On our first pandemic date night at a trendy Asian restaurant, I was utterly stressed about our server, who had missed the basic mask-wearing lesson and was preventing just his goatee from transmitting particles. We moved back to the safety of our couch, to takeout and Netflix and a few too many cocktails on weekend nights, though our physical and emotional fatigue meant there was little bonding.

As the world opened up a bit, it was no longer date night that was the issue but the mental gymnastics required to plan it. Instead of “Sushi or tacos?” our planning was more like: “Babysitter A was quarantined a week ago but says she’s fine now but I saw her on Instagram unmasked with her team so maybe we should go with Babysitter B who isn’t vaccinated but wears a mask everywhere but she hasn’t had covid yet and my mom is high-risk so … .” Date night became a lot less appealing.

The next obstacle was symptom screening for six people plus the two babysitters, a process Anita K. Patel, a pediatric critical care doctor at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, still thinks is necessary. In an email she wrote: “I absolutely would ask an intermittent babysitter if they had any cold symptoms or were exposed. It promotes people to really think in the moment and share if they fall into either category.” This step in itself eliminated 90 percent of our date night attempts on the spot. At any given time, at least one of our kids has one of the 11 symptoms of covid-19. The common illnesses kids get now prompt an extensive response and newfound anxiety because it could be covid. In the past month alone, we have had four cases of strep throat, a double ear infection, two versions of a stomach bug and finally covid itself despite our best efforts. So yes, a sniffle has become a standard reason for canceling date night.

But at what point will those sniffles, which may be a raging covid-19 infection or seasonal allergies, stop cutting off a decade-long, relationship-preserving tradition? Recently, the benefits have outweighed the risks, in particular having our children witness a loving relationship, rather than pandemic-stress-induced bickering, during these formative years.

The solution for us has been to get creative. Date night isn’t canceled when someone feels sick; it just has some background noise as we kick the kids to the basement with a few ride-on vehicles and pray they don’t run over too many old photo albums. It means stealing 15 minutes for a 4 p.m. coffee date before the kids get off the school bus. Thirteen minutes, to be exact, but it’s 13 minutes we weren’t scrolling or cleaning. It has even meant lagging far behind the kids during our treks around the neighborhood, leaving just us and the baby (who can’t talk) to converse.

These are valid dates because they involve emotional connection, according to Sonia Wright, a Minneapolis-St. Paul-based sexual counselor and life coach for the Body Agency. She tells couples to “take the pressure off date night” and define it however they want, as long as there’s a connection. Ask yourselves: “How do you feel? Are you feeling distracted? … Are you there with your partner? Are you there with yourself? Are you laughing? Are you connecting? … Are you feeling the happiness and joy?” Wright says your answers will reveal whether your makeshift dates are serving their purpose or if you are just going through the motions.

But sometimes you look at each other, and the spark isn’t there. Wright says this is normal, and if you plan to have “another 40 years together,” it’s time to “focus, and find out, and get curious” about what’s not working. “There are times when the spark is going to be there and when it’s not going to be there,” she says, especially if self-care has fallen by the wayside, and one partner isn’t sleeping enough and unable to fulfill basic needs. In the end, Wright says, “the long-term goal of date night is to keep the intimacy there … recognizing why are you with this person? Can you bring those thoughts back to your mind and what you like about that person?”

Though the pandemic blocked my ability to do that for a while, and juggling schedules and anxieties and quarantines took over, it ultimately stripped date night down to its bare bones and demanded we rethink its meaning. It’s not an event on a Friday, not a chance to wear a new outfit and not something that can get canceled by a sniffle. It might get relocated or revised, but it has returned to one of our highest priorities. Now we know what it’s for, why it was essentially a vow, and that we have to fight for it like everything else, pandemic and beyond.