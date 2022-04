When considering problems with the heart, you might first think of clogged arteries that lead to heart attacks. But the heart has an electrical system, which guides how it beats, that can separately go haywire. When that happens, the heart can’t pump in a rhythmic manner and blood flow to organs may be compromised. If this arrhythmia goes undetected or isn’t managed properly, it can cause strokes, heart failure and death.

The most common — and frequently undiagnosed — arrhythmia is atrial fibrillation (AF), also known as AFib. An estimated 3 million to 6 million Americans have it, and studies show that the number will balloon to 12.1 million by 2030 as the population gets older. Recent studies also found that people who had covid-19 have a higher risk of AFib and other heart diseases, even among those without a prior history of heart problems. And there is growing evidence that AFib significantly increases the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia. That is why it’s important to know the warning signs of atrial fibrillation and to get treatment early: It could save a person’s life.