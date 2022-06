A tampon shortage has left people who menstruate looking at empty shelves and searching for alternative period products.

Consumers across the U.S. have noticed a pronounced lack of tampons, alongside a hike in their price.

Supply-chain problems have contributed to low stocks of baby formula and other personal hygiene products during the pandemic — particularly in recent months — but the tampon shortage has sneaked up on Americans, exacerbating disparities and pushing some toward alternatives.